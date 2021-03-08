A man was arrested early Friday, March 5, after an alleged domestic disturbance and a search in woods off Martin Lane in Union, according to Union Police.
A man, later identified as Leslie J. Hopkins, 37, was reported to have dragged a 32-year-old Bourbon woman into the woods. Union Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s officers, with assistance from St. Louis County Air Support, searched the area for several hours before finding Hopkins just after 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Porterford Road, police said.
The victim was later found unharmed, police said.
Hopkins was taken to be processed at the Union Police Department before being transported to the Franklin County Detention Center, where he is being held on a felony warrant for an earlier probation violation, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.