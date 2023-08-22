Phillip Carrier
Buy Now

Phillip Carrier

A convicted felon from St. Clair was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a gun at Shady Beach Campground and yelling racial slurs at others at the campground.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies arrived in the area of Shady Beach Lane, south of St. Clair, in response to a report of a man in a canoe on the river yelling racial slurs at other campground occupants and firing a handgun into the water in a threatening manner near the victims according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.