A convicted felon from St. Clair was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a gun at Shady Beach Campground and yelling racial slurs at others at the campground.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies arrived in the area of Shady Beach Lane, south of St. Clair, in response to a report of a man in a canoe on the river yelling racial slurs at other campground occupants and firing a handgun into the water in a threatening manner near the victims according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
Deputies encountered the suspect, 55-year-old Phillip Carrier, across the river and ordered him to come back across the river. As deputies made contact, deputies noticed Carrier was intoxicated. He was advised to place his hands behind his back and as a deputy was handcuffing him, a physical altercation allegedly occurred. A second deputy assisted with taking Carrier into custody without further incident.
Carrier denied firing the gun and advised deputies he could not have a firearm due to being a convicted felon, according to Pelton. With the aid of witnesses, however, deputies were able to locate a firearm across the river where initial contact was made with Carrier. Several people were interviewed on the scene and all statements were similar as to how the incident transpired, according to Pelton.
Carrier was transported to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility. He has been charged with multiple felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm, assault motivated by discrimination, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.