A Leslie man has been taken into custody after law enforcement officials say the man burglarized a business near Stanton.
John A. Busse, 34, has been charged with one count third-degree assault of a special victim, one count of second-degree property damage, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of stealing. All but the third-degree assault charge are listed in electronic court records as being misdemeanors.
The charges against Busse stem from the Dec. 10 burglary of Golden Bear Fireworks, which is located in the 2600 block of S. Service Road. Store employees said a male subject — later identified as Busse — had stolen several items from the store.
One employee was able to give a physical description of Busse and reported that Busse had left the area on foot.
A short time later, a deputy was able to locate a man who matched the physical description given by the store employee. The man, who was later identified as Busse, was seen walking westbound on an outer road near Interstate 44 between Stanton and Sullivan.
The deputy then attempted to detain Busse in order to investigate further, but Busse reportedly refused to comply and walked away.
The deputy then ordered the man to put his hands behind his back as he attempted to secure the man’s wrists in handcuffs, at which time the man pulled away and a struggle with the deputy ensued. During the arrest the man head-butted the deputy and broke the deputy’s eye glasses. The man fought with the deputy, but was ultimately arrested with the assistance of another Franklin County deputy and a Sullivan Police Department officer. After the arrest, stolen items from the store were located in the suspect’s pockets by the deputy.
