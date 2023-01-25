A jury trial has been set for September for a Washington man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2021. 

In 2021, Anthony D. Gokenbach, 38, was charged with one count of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of fourth-degree child molestation. The charges stem from assaults that allegedly occurred from Dec. 2018 to Dec. 2019 in Washington. 