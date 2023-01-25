A jury trial has been set for September for a Washington man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2021.
In 2021, Anthony D. Gokenbach, 38, was charged with one count of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of fourth-degree child molestation. The charges stem from assaults that allegedly occurred from Dec. 2018 to Dec. 2019 in Washington.
Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann on Jan. 10, Gokenbach learned that a four-day jury trial had been scheduled in this case.
According to court records, the jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 16 and continue through Sept. 19.
The charges against Gokenbach stem from an investigation conducted by the Franklin County Children’s Division.
According to court records, a staff member with the children’s division contacted authorities in April 2021 to report details that a child had disclosed to her during an interview.
On May 5, authorities interviewed the child. During the interview, the child, whose identity is not being released by police, described being molested by a man he only knew as “Tony.”
Police say the child told them he was assaulted more than once and that the incidents began when they were 13 years old, and the last time occurred when they were 14. The alleged assaults happened in the basement of the child’s mother’s home in Washington, according to the probable cause statement.
In the probable cause statement, the child told them the man, later identified as Gokenbach, would come over to the family home to visit the boy’s mother and her former boyfriend before coming into his bedroom.
The boy described Gokenbach as a friend of his mother’s ex-boyfriend, owned a gun attachment company and had “a lot of guns.” The child also told police that the man who assaulted him drove a white vehicle.
The mother confirmed the man her child knew as Tony was Anthony Gokenbach. Police say they confirmed that he drives a white-colored Honda Accord and that he is employed by a local company that sells gun accessories, such as holsters, cases and bags.
On May 26, police interviewed Gokenbach. During the interview, police say he said he knew the child, had been to the family’s home and that he would spend time with the child in his bedroom in the basement.
Gokenbach was arrested the same day as his interview, according to a press release from the Washington Police Department.