Authorities have released the name of the man who was found dead inside of a parked car in Robertsville.
The grim discovery of Jarret T. Obenauer's body was made Wednesday shortly after 7 a.m. when Franklin County dispatchers received a call about a vehicle parked in the 3900 block of Circle Drive. Obenauer was a 29-year-old man from St. Clair.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Obenauer's body in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. Following the discovery, Pelton requested the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad be activated and to lead the investigation.
According to investigators with the Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad, Obenauer appears to have died from a gunshot wound. Approximately 29 investigators have been assigned to work this case along with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information related to this investigation are encouraged to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at 636-583-2560. They may also call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.