As part of an effort to plant 300 trees in the Missouri River Valley over three years, two environmental nonprofits are hosting a tree-planting event Saturday morning.
Dan Burkhardt, co-founder of Magnificent Missouri, said starting around 8 or 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, volunteers with his organization and Forest ReLeaf of Missouri will meet at the Marthasville Trailhead of the Katy Trail. They plan to plant around 50 to 60 trees along the trail. The two organizations will provide tools for volunteers, who will be planting hackberry, sycamore and multiple varieties of oak trees.
Burkhardt said it was a conscious decision to only plant Missouri-native trees, which will take about 10 years to begin providing shade but will live for 80 to 120 years.
“They are a great long-term investment for us and the environment,” he said.
This event is one of several that the two organizations are holding. They held a similar one in Dutzow this past March, The Missourian reported at the time.
Along with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, Magnificent Missouri is partnering with the Missouri Parks Department and the Robert J. Trulaske Jr. Family Foundation, which has provided them a grant, to plant the trees.
Mark Halpin, forestry manager at Forest ReLeaf, said the project’s aim is to beautify the Katy Trail, formerly the route of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas railroad line, after years of deforestation.
Halpin said they’ll also be providing trees to private property owners nearby.