Assistant Superintendent Speaks
Assistant Superintendent Mike Mabe

Union R-XI School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe is adding the title of district safety coordinator to his resume.

The safety coordinator position is a requirement in each district, Mabe said. He spent four days at a School Safety Academy, with training totaling 22 hours, over the summer. The training was sponsored by the Missouri School Boards Association’s Center for Education Safety.

