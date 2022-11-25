Union R-XI School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe is adding the title of district safety coordinator to his resume.
The safety coordinator position is a requirement in each district, Mabe said. He spent four days at a School Safety Academy, with training totaling 22 hours, over the summer. The training was sponsored by the Missouri School Boards Association’s Center for Education Safety.
The training included topics like door and lock security, as well as surveillance cameras, and keeping buildings and grounds in good condition, Mabe told The Missourian. Also discussed were cyberbullying and traditional bullying, as well as behavioral and mental health issues.
“There were so many different topics that were covered in this safety academy,” he explained.
Mabe also oversees things like fire, intruder and weather drills in the district. He coordinates that with local law enforcement. “I make sure that those drills are conducted,” he said. “I make sure that we journal them.”
Mabe also meets monthly with school resource officers to go over best practices. “Because every time we do a drill, we also debrief,” he said. “We talk about how the drill went. What were the pros? What were the things we need to, maybe, reevaluate?”
Mabe also is in charge of building checklists, where things like exterior lighting, exits, battery backups and intercom systems are reviewed.
Mabe will go through additional training over time, including on reunification. “If something were to happen where we had to, unfortunately, relocate for any reason, we have to have a reunification plan,” he said. “It’s a huge responsibility. We do many, many things very well, but we have to continue to evolve and not get complacent.”
Mabe previously oversaw many similar district safety responsibilities, but he said the new position brings more awareness to them and provides a more detailed “systematic approach.”
“If we have a fire drill, this is what we do, if we have an intruder, this is what we do, if we’re in a lockout, this is what we do,” he said. “And it’s all in that packet for teachers to follow, so that we’re not caught off guard. It’s just to ensure that I work with the building principals, the SROs, to ensure they are passing along the training to their people, so that if something were to happen, we’d follow the training.”
Follow-up training is “constant,” Mabe said. “I had a webinar today,” he said. “We’re all responsible for safety and security of our students, but I am the one that’s ultimately responsible to make sure that our district is doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
Mabe does not receive any additional compensation for his safety position, he said.
While school safety coordinator is required at all districts, Union R-XI Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes said not all districts have followed through so far. “It’s a very big deal that we do have someone that’s trained in the area of school safety, and that our district actually has a certified school safety coordinator,” Hayes said at the Nov. 16 board of education meeting. “So I’m very proud of Dr. Mabe.”