Erastus Brown, the Black man lynched in Union in 1897, will be commemorated with a historical marker erected at East Central College acknowledging the hate crime committed against him, three years after the process was started by the Franklin County Community Remembrance Coalition (FCCRC).
At its monthly meeting Monday, the college’s Board of Trustees approved the erection of an approximately 42-inch by 38.5-inch metal marker to acknowledge and educate the public about the events of July 10, 1897, when a large mob of white citizens broke Brown out of the Union jail, where he was held on assault allegations, and hung him from a tree on the bank of the Bourbeuse River.
“It’s long overdue and it’s very good that we can be a part of it,” said Trustee Ina “Cookie” Hays before the board unanimously approved the proposal.
Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic — and then by the absence of an on-campus memorial policy — the FCCRC wasted no time putting the topic of a historical marker back on the ECC board’s agenda the meeting after trustees adopted a memorial policy.
The actual location of the murder is inaccessible.
“The formal request from the remembrance coalition does meet the parameters (of the new policy),” ECC President Jon Bauer said in the meeting Monday. “There’s obviously community and historical significance for having a marker in terms of understanding our own history of the region.”
Bauer said the marker will likely consist of two sides of text, one detailing Brown’s narrative and the other providing contextual information about the trauma and legalization of lynching. He and FCCRC representative Lloyd Klinedinst said they haven’t heard any direct opposition to the now-planned memorial.
Klinedinst and Patricia Bowers represented the coalition in the virtual meeting Monday. They said the FCCRC would be responsible for the installation of the plaque and post, at which point ECC takes over ownership, though the FCCRC has committed to maintenance.
Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), the proposed marker is one of dozens supplied by EJI to mark the time and place of the lynchings of Black Americans. EJI has documented nearly 6,500 racial lynchings in America from Reconstruction to 1950.
“We believe that understanding the era of racial terror is critical if we are to confront its legacies in the challenges that we currently face, from mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and police violence to the presumption of guilt and dangerousness that continues to burden people of color today,” reads EJI’s website.
Klinedinst said the marker is expected to be erected in the summer on the site of the old tennis courts along the entrance drive. He said he is working with EJI and ECC administrators to determine the exact wording for the sign.
Bowers said the coalition has worked with biology professor Kevin Dixon and some members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society to prepare a garden on the memorial site.
ECC’s decision to approve the memorial came the same day the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which makes lynching a federal hate crime. It is the last in a series of some 200 bills that have been introduced over the past century that have tried to ban lynching. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill.