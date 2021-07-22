A boutique hotel is coming to rural Marthasville, according to an announcement from the Hoffmann Family of Companies.
The hotel is described as an 18-room "luxury hotel." More specific plans about the company's vision for the property, which will also include employee housing, were not included in the announcement.
This is the second hotel that Washington natives, David and Jerri Hoffmann, are bringing to the region as part of their $100 million development of the Augusta region.
The other hotel, which is known as The Hoffmann Lodge, will be a five-star hotel built on property adjacent to the recently purchased Knoernschild Vineyards property off of Highway 94. The 60-room hotel is being designed by St. Louis architect firm Killeen Studios and will feature 53 rooms, seven suites, conference and meeting room space, a wedding venue, spa, gym, yoga studio, an indoor and outdoor pool, walking paths to Augusta, a restaurant and more.
"The much-needed hotel will help make the area an overnight destination where visitors can come to enjoy the wineries and shops for the weekend and help put Augusta on the map as a tourist destination outside of the Midwest," the company wrote in the press release. The Hoffmann Lodge project is slated to break ground this fall with an estimated time to completion of 1.5 years.
The Hoffmanns anticipate that the two hotels, and the accompanying businesses, will create up to 300 additional jobs.
Since January, the Hoffmanns have purchased four wineries, six vineyards, 1,100 acres and nearly 45 buildings and structures. The company has also established a trolley system, installing 20 bronze structures, renovating buildings in downtown Augusta. The company also plans to begin offering luxury yacht cruises in late September or early October.
The Hoffmanns have also announced plans to build a 12-hole championship-style golf course, an amphitheater and recently opened the Augusta Emporium general store and Kickstand bike shop along the Katy Trail.