After a record-setting last few months, lumber prices are finally starting to fall.
The Wall Street Journal reported that futures for July delivery ended Tuesday at $1,009.90 per thousand board feet, down 41 percent from the early May record of $1,711.20. The number still smashes the pre-pandemic record of $639.
Tim Feth of Union’s Feth Construction said he has not yet seen the improvement in price. He predicts the falling futures won’t affect the cash price of lumber much until the end of the third quarter, and it won’t be steady for another year or two.
“(The prices) have never been so crazy,” Feth said.
Bill Hall, estimator, buyer and former part-owner at John Hall Lumber Co., agreed, saying the prices will take a while to fall back to quasi-normal levels, though he has seen some easement over the past week or so for lumber. Meanwhile, he said, plywood prices continue to be sky-high. He said he expects those prices to settle sometime next winter, when demand might finally slow.
Both agreed that prices will probably never fall to where they were before the pandemic.
“The things that we paid $80 for went up to $180, maybe $200,” Hall said. “It may go back to over $100.”
The increased cost of wood and wood products isn’t the only thing local contractors and suppliers are dealing with. Feth and Hall said they have run into problems keeping vinyl products like windows, siding and other building materials on hand. Feth said he had to wait nearly 10 weeks for a window to arrive at a job site after being told that it had a two-week delivery time. Hall said there are some components for these materials that are nearly impossible to get, though he doesn’t know exactly what is causing the supply chain issue.
“I buy truckloads of a board for a factory here in town,” Hall said. “It used to take us three weeks to get it. This time it took over five months. And the week before they shipped it, the guy I’m buying it from, who’s buying it from a distributor in Canada, who’s buying it from a mill, called me, and he said, ‘Hey, do you want this truck? It’s going to cost you 12 and a half percent more than we told you. And I hope you don’t want it because I can get more for it someplace else.’ ”
The pandemic caused a perfect storm to create the record-high prices, shutting lumber mills down, lowering interest rates and forcing people to quarantine. From there, it’s simple economics. Lumber mills not running results in a drop in supply, but demand for renovations shoot up as people spend their days at home, with many receiving pandemic-related benefits and looking for ways to spend it.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it intends to keep interest rates near zero for the foreseeable future, which could continue to spur more homebuying and building demand.
Feth said that although he’s had a few customers who want to wait for material costs to go down, his phone has been ringing off the hook with others wanting to build this summer.
One of the biggest problems that has driven up the cost of lumber is that many lumber mills are owned by just a few companies, and some experts say these companies, and others along the supply chain, are stockpiling lumber and selling it very slowly to maximize profits, resulting in a lack of supply. But Hall said he thinks there are more issues at play. His yard is currently turning its inventory over about every four weeks. He said that since the mills have opened back up, they, like many other businesses, have had trouble finding employees to fill open positions, causing slowdowns.
“Let’s say a piece of OSB (oriented strand board, a type of plywood) used to cost $15, and it’s $60 now. It didn’t cost them $45 more to manufacture,” Hall said. “I guess they’re still short on help, and in my opinion, they don’t want the prices to come down. Now, eventually competition will cause it to come back some, but it’s not going back to $15. It’s going to go back to $25.”