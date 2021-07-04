Blunt: Rail funding takes pressure off highways
The proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill being debated in Congress, which has bipartisan support, could have big implications for Washington and the surrounding area.
This is especially true regarding the proposed $66 billion funding increase for passenger rail service and freight trains. The proposal also calls for $49 billion in additional funding for public transit systems.
President Joe Biden’s administration is heralding the funding increase as the biggest passenger rail investment since the creation of Amtrak, but U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer and others aren’t yet on board.
Luetkemeyer, Franklin County’s delegate in the House, said he’s opposed to the expansion of Amtrak service.
“Amtrak’s getting an 800 percent increase. I don’t think that’s reasonable,” Luetkemeyer said. “I do not believe that any entity in their bill needs to have an 800 percent increase.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said although it benefits some communities more than others, increasing funding for Amtrak could take pressure off the nation’s strained interstate highway system.
Amtrak, which has been providing passenger rail service to Washington since the mid-1990s, operates the Missouri River Runner. From 2017 to 2019, more than 12,000 passengers boarded the train annually at Washington’s downtown station.
According to a Missouri Department of Transportation analysis, the route carries more than 172,000 passengers annually. Those passengers generate more than $86 million in economic activity in the state.
Luetkemeyer said he also worries about how the money is distributed.
“Most of that money is going to go to the Northeast,” he said. “Very little of it will filter out to the Midwest. Public transportation is big on the East Coast and a couple of major cities around the country. The rest of us in the rural areas will get left behind.”
However, Amtrak already has released its expansion plan should it receive federal funding. The plan, entitled the Amtrak Corridor Vision, includes big upgrades in the Midwest, such as upgrading the route from St. Louis to Chicago, which would allow people to travel from Washington much more quickly to Chicago, a major hub for railway. Other proposed expansions would add Amtrak service to more than eight other metro areas in the Midwest.
These lines will also stop at numerous communities of varying sizes between their starting point and final destination. For example, the train line from Kansas City to St. Louis stops in Independence, Lee’s Summit, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Hermann, Washington and Kirkwood, according to Amtrak’s website.
“We see the importance of connecting big cities and small cities,” said Marc Magliari, a spokesperson for Amtrak. “A lot of what we do is connect big and small, small and big and lots of places in between.”
Luetkemeyer would rather the money be spent on things like roads, bridges, airports, ports and broadband internet expansion. The largest part of Biden’s proposed bill is $125 billion for roads, bridges, highways, ports and waterways. Luetkemeyer hopes some will go to upgrade locks and dams along the Mississippi River. Biden’s proposal also includes $65 billion for broadband internet. Luetkemeyer wants to see some of that come to Missouri.
“Broadband is a huge issue for rural Missouri in particular,” he said. “You’ve got areas around Washington, Missouri, that don’t have broadband.”
The proposal also includes $7.5 billion toward electric vehicle infrastructure, $7.5 billion for electric buses and transit and $21 billion toward “environmental remediation.”
Luetkemeyer doesn’t believe these items should be in the bill’s final version. “I’m not against clean energy, but that’s not an infrastructure problem,” he said.
Blunt also said he wants the bill to focus on traditional infrastructure.
Luetkemeyer said the proposal has “some redeeming factors in it,” but he doesn’t think it will get passed.
“I’m concerned that the Democrats have already staked out a position that, quite frankly, is untenable,” he said. “They want a whole bunch of stuff in the bill that are absolutely poison pills for us in the House, and they’re poison pills for the Republicans in the Senate.”
Blunt hopes Democrats don’t try to pass this in a partisan manner, which he thinks would be a mistake. He thinks the only way to get it passed is through a bipartisan bill.
Overall, though, Blunt thinks getting an infrastructure bill enacted is especially important for Missouri.
“We benefit from good transportation policy more than most places do,” Blunt said. “Location is one of our big advantages. The rivers come together here. The two second-biggest railway exchanges in America are both in Missouri. The interstate highways come together in an interesting way. And it really matters to us how that works.”
Sen. Josh Hawley’s office did not respond to requests from The Missourian for an interview or statement.