By Ethan Colbert
A Union man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after accepting a plea deal brokered between his attorney and the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
Jason L. Lovell, 37, pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to charges that he committed statutory sodomy against two children, with one child being younger than 12 years old and one being younger than 14 years old. The assaults occurred between February 2014 and March 2017, then resumed again at or around Oct. 1, 2018.
“These are the toughest of cases, and I am not saying that as a superlative, because you have a person accused of very serious crimes against children,” Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker said.
The Washington Police Department began investigating Lovell in November 2018 after one of the victims came forward saying she had been touched inappropriately by Lovell. Police said Lovell admitted to numerous incidents of sexual assault involving the girl, though court records identify two victims.
According to court documents, Lovell was initially indicted by a grand jury on four counts of an unclassified felony of statutory sodomy and three counts of second-degree sodomy. Depending on the charges, if Lovell had been found guilty on those charges, he could have been sentenced to a minimum of five years in the state prison or could have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole until after 30 years served.
As part of the plea deal, those charges were later modified to one count of statutory sodomy involving a person younger than 12 and one count of statutory sodomy involving a person younger than 14.
“We have victim’s advocates in our office who go above and beyond to help prepare victims for what they are going to experience in a courtroom,” Becker said. “It is still traumatic, though, for the victims, especially in cases like these, to have to take the stand and tell 12 strangers about what happened to them, to answer very direct questions about what happened.”
20th Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann sentenced Lovell to 10 years on the charge of statutory sodomy involving a 12-year-old and five years on the second charge involving a 14-year-old. The two sentences are to run consecutively.
Lovell is required to register as a sex offender within three days of his release.