The Union City Hall building will revert to its original use as city auditorium when the new city hall opens July 27. While it will continue to house city parks offices, it is ending nearly a half century as the center of city government.
So it seems like a good time to take a look back at city hall memories from current and former staff members.
The building, which was built with Works Project Administration money, first opened in November 1938 as “a fine and spacious auditorium — a memorial to the war dead and an inspiration to the citizens of Union and Franklin County to make a better community by providing better recreational facilities for young and old,” according to a 1939 story in Union Electric Magazine.
The site for the building at 500 E. Locust St. had been selected by a committee of business leaders, acting in the interest of the local American Legion post, 16 years earlier. While the purpose of purchase was to build a new memorial building, the land remained vacant for years.
Along with games of “basket ball,” the auditorium would allow Union to entertain large conventions, according to the magazine — “It promises to be an artistic, as well as a practical addition to the city of Union.”
Though the building was primarily an auditorium, it held offices for the city clerk, city collector and water commissioner at the beginning. The auditorium was leased to the new East Central Junior College from 1969 to 1972, before it officially became city hall in 1972.
As most staff moves to the new $4.5 million city hall, located across downtown at 10 E. Locust St., starting Wednesday, July 22, Union’s parks department will remain in the old building. It is expected to be renovated.
From ghost stories to weddings, here are the memories of some of the employees who called city hall home over the years (Stories were complied by Jonita Copeland. They have been edited for clarity.):
Russell Rost, administrative consultant (former city Administrator)
“When I first started working for the city in 2006 (before we hired a finance officer), I had to work nights to prepare the budget. The employees kept telling me that the place was haunted by ‘Margarete’ the ghost. Although I didn’t believe them, I have to admit the noises in the building were unnerving.
“I took my dachshund along to keep me company at night, and he would sleep in a chair while I worked. One night, he jumped up — the hair stood up on his back and he ran into the auditorium barking his head off and growling.
“I had to search around for him in the dark (the light switches were on the stage on the opposite end of the hall), and finally got him back into my office. This happened once more, and I finally quit bringing him with me. The funny thing is that, since the boiler was taken out of service, I haven’t heard the noises anymore. However, I have been here at night and noticed the lights in the restrooms that are on motion sensors come on.
“I don’t know that I’m a believer, but strange things do occasionally occur.
Elona Hoerr, municipal court clerk
“We had our wedding reception here in 1988!”
Nancy Kossmann, former city clerk
“I remember one time, we had a very late board of aldermen meeting, and I was alone in the building writing (meeting) minutes.
“It was about 2 a.m., and I was in my office, in the northeast corner of the main floor, when all of a sudden, there was very loud and very fast tap-dancing right over my head on the top floor.
“As you can well imagine, I did not finish the minutes — I grabbed my purse and flew out that door faster than I’ve ever moved before!
“Needless to say, I never stayed that late to finish minutes again, ever!
“Then there was the bat infestation. (Then-) City Administrator John Bradshaw called a company to deal with what we thought were rats in the gymnasium, because we were finding a lot of rodent droppings on the gym floor.
“The exterminator came all the way from Georgia, by himself, and was left alone in the building the first night. The next morning, when we returned to the building, he told us we had bats, but they were all gone now.
“We said ‘What?’
“He said he’d found a hole where they were coming in along the roof, so that, when the bats all flew out for their nightly venture, he simply plugged the hole so they couldn’t get back in. I remember there was still one bat flying around in the basement after the exterminator left. We caught it, and let it go outside.
“Also, there was, at one time, a bowling alley in the basement, but that was gone by the time I worked there.”
Matt Schroeder, city attorney
“I would be remiss if I didn’t write of Jane and my wedding reception that was held at the Union Municipal Auditorium in June 1987. The city had just recently outfitted the auditorium with air conditioning, prior to our reception. That was a godsend for the hundreds of guests at our wedding reception that night. (The gym lacked permanent air conditioning until 2014.)”
Jonita Copeland, city clerk
“A fond memory was watching the 2017 solar eclipse on the front steps of the building with co-workers. The town became eerily quiet, and, as the sky darkened, the building’s lights glowed within, and I remember thinking, ‘What a nice old building.’
“Also, working in the building for the last 30 years, it has always been interesting seeing how many ways the gym has been decorated over and over for all kinds of events.”