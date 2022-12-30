After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new.
Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business.
The dress and alterations company originally opened in 1982 in the approximately 3,000-square-foot building at 7 E. Fifth St.
“It’s been an amazing experience to be a part of the start of a lot of people’s lives,” Miller said.
She said the building would continue to be owned by her mother and father, Gene Wiedemann.
Peterson declined to release the purchase price for the business, but said the investment was “a lot” between the acquisition and the planned renovations. Some updates include a name change to Wedding Creations on Fifth, new rugs and light fixtures, and bringing the bridal showroom downstairs to the main level, “putting our own little spin onto it, making it a little more of an updated atmosphere,” Peterson said.
Owensville natives, the new co-owners have worked at Wedding Creations for several months and, in addition to the 6 to 8 current employees, Peterson said she hopes to add at least two additional positions.
“(We’re) just trying to, you know, make sure we follow in Kathy and Margaret’s footsteps as best as possible because they have had such a successful business for so long,” Peterson said. “We want to make sure that we’re still offering everything that they did and more to the community.”
Washington’s economic and development director Sal Maniaci said he is excited that the business would remain offering services from Washington.
“Sometimes it can be hard for businesses to have succession plans without a buyer in place and it causes hometown establishments to shut down shop. Wedding Creations has been a staple in our community for years and we are thrilled that it will be able to remain open,” he said.
Both new owners have business ownership experience, according to documents filed with the secretary of state. Peterson is listed as the registered agent for Modern MO Boutique, of Washington and Buschjost is the registered agent for Little Branch Farms, of Owensville.
In addition to wedding wear, Wedding Creations carries prom dresses and tuxedos for rent.
Miller said she and Kohne plan to open WC Alterations in mid-January, and the business will give them the flexibility to decide how much work to accept. The business will be at 616 E. 5th St. in Washington, which several years ago was Roller & Company Salon & Spa. The building, which is being leased from DJW Property Group, of Washington is much smaller than Wedding Creations on Fifth’s and will require some renovations, Miller said.
“(We will offer) mainly alteration, bridal alterations, hemming pants, fixing zippers,” she said. “We can kind of set our own hours, maybe have a day off instead of working six days a week. My husband (Circuit Court Clerk Bill D. Miller) is retiring so I want to be able to spend a little bit more time with him.”
Connecting personally with clients has been Kohne and Miller’s favorite part of working in at Wedding Creations. Miller said they are first consulted more than a year in advance of a planned wedding, and the formation of a personal bond isn’t uncommon while working together.
“I mean, they become our friends,” Miller said. “Some of the Facebook posts (after announcing the sale) just make me tear up, they were so sweet. I get to see their children grow up and at this point, too, we’re seeing people’s grandchildren come in.”
She said one of the biggest changes over the years is that through social media, bride-to-bes now have a better idea of what they want before coming in. Before Pinterest and Instagram, Miller said brides “had no idea” what styles they wanted.
“Everybody brings family members with them to try on, and so there’s a lot of opinions,” she said. “It’s so much fun to see what they picked out originally in their mind and what they end up with, because it’s not always what they thought they were going to buy.”