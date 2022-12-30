Wedding Creations bridal boutique
Wedding Creations owners Kathy Miller and Margaret Kohne are selling the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will start Jan. 2, 2023. Standing, from left, are Caroline Miller, Margaret Kohne, Kathy Miller, Shirley Wiedemann, Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson.  

 Contributed Photo.

After 40 years of running Wedding Creations bridal store on Fifth Street in Washington, sisters Margaret Kohne and Kathy Miller are trying on something new. 

Shirley Wiedemann, Kohne and Miller’s mother, sold the business to Elizabeth Buschjost and Presley Peterson, who will take over Wedding Creations’ operations effective January 2, while Miller and Kohne semi-retire to a downscaled, separate alterations business. 