East Central College and Union are remembering a man many describe as one of their great champions.
Robert "Bob" Hansen, 89, passed away Monday after being hospitalized since Friday. Hansen was elected an original member of ECC’s board of trustees, a position he served in from 1968 until 1996, the longest-serving board member in the school’s history.
ECC named its Hansen Hall building after him, which Hansen later called “probably the biggest thrill of my life.”
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer called Hansen “a remarkable individual” whose leadership was crucial at the college’s founding.
“He’s one of a kind and someone to whom the college is very important,” Bauer said Monday.
A Union native, Hansen worked in public relations in Kansas City for the Ford Motor Co., according to Missourian archives. He returned to Union to work in the family business, Hansen Franklin County Land Title & Abstract Co., after his father’s death in 1962.
Hansen worked with his brother, Charles, until Charles died in 1995. Charles was the attorney who searched the titles at the courthouse to make sure they were getting them free and clear. Bob said he was the closer, who worked a lot more with the people to purchase or sell.
Hansen also had another partnership from 1963 to 1984 with Tony Schroeder. They owned a business called Hansen-Schroeder Realtors.
Funeral arrangements for Hansen are pending. His family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Reporter Elena Cruz contributed to this story.