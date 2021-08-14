Debbie Klenke’s job with the city of Union changed since she started in 1976, but she always enjoyed it.
She worked in several areas, including accounting, payroll, assisting then-City Clerk Sylvester Lakebrink, who she reported to, and balancing the books.
“Way back when, we didn’t have finance directors or city administrators, so we did everything,” said Klenke, who turns 65 later this month.
At the time, Union had around 30 employees, about half what it does now, Klenke said.
Klenke also helped with utility billing, something she stuck with. She was utility billing clerk when she retired July 30.
“When I first started, it was completely different than it is now,” she said. “It was much more laid back. The city wasn’t near as big or populated.”
The job required more book work. “The first computer we did water bills on was as big as your desk is,” she said. “It was huge.”
City workers went out and read each water customer’s meter and wrote the reading on a card, then brought it back to City Hall, where Klenke punched the readings into a machine. Now, they drive through town with a tablet computer that reads the meter through airwaves.
“They bring it back into the office, and we download it into the computer system, then we go through each individual account,” she said. “And if there’s no reading or if it’s a crazy reading, we send the guys back out to manually read that meter.”
Klenke was the longest-serving city employee when she retired after 45 years, City Clerk Jonita Copeland said. The only one who came close recently was Harold Lampkin, who retired in 2018 after nearly 45 years with the city, the last 15 as public works director.
When Klenke started, the city had around 1,800 water customers. Now that number has grown to nearly 5,000. Although the job remains busy, it was more “hands on” decades ago, Klenke said.
When Klenke started, the city was responsible for collecting its own personal property and real estate tax bills, something Franklin County now does for its cities. “As far as window traffic or foot traffic, it’s gone down a lot,” she said.
They also distributed “city stickers” to residents for them to display on vehicles to show they paid their taxes. “After the first of the year, the police department would go around to see who had a sticker on their car and who didn’t,” she said.
The people were Klenke’s favorite part of the job. “I miss it, and it’s only been what, five days now?” she said Friday. “I miss my co-workers; I miss my customers. It’s just different.”
But she said, “I don’t miss shut-off day.”
Klenke still feels like she’s on vacation. She said her husband of 43 years, Randy Klenke, enjoys traveling, but that’s a challenge because he’s a farmer. Klenke also looks forward to spending more time with her five grandchildren.
It was great having Klenke in the office because she knew “everything,” said Copeland, who has been with the city 31 years. “She was so dedicated, so good at what she did,” she said. “Everybody loved working with her. ... If we were trying to figure out something, we’d say, ‘Oh, Debbie was here back then.’ ”
At a July 30 reception in the Union City Auditorium, attended by nearly 80 current and former city employees and family members, Klenke told attendees the 45 years went by fast, and she enjoyed working with each of them.
Klenke was presented with a plaque and diamond earrings from fellow employees.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann asked anyone in the audience younger than 45 to stand. Several employees rose.
“So she’s worked here your entire lives,” Zimmermann said. “To me, that’s an amazing accomplishment.”