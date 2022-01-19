It has been years in the making, but the long-awaited Busch Creek Greenway will be under construction this year.
That was the message Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb and other city officials delivered last week to members of the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission.
“This news has been about 25 years in the making, but we can finally say this project is moving forward,” Lamb said.
He said the city recently received approval from the federal government — which is largely funding the project through the Transportation Alternative Program — to seek bids on the 3-mile project.
The program is a nationwide grant project that helps fund non-motor-vehicle-related infrastructure projects, such as sidewalks or bicycle lanes on roadways. The federal portion of the grant is $580,162. The city match would be about $145,000.
“We had to wait to get the federal money for this project and approval for this design,” Lamb said. Plans for the greenway, which is being designed for both bicyclists and walkers, began in earnest in 2018 when officials plotted a path starting at the intersection of Jefferson and Eighth streets. That vision now includes plans for the greenway’s network of new sidewalks to head east before ultimately connecting with the eastern terminus of the Rotary Riverfront Trail.
Construction bids are due to be submitted to city hall by the end of February, but an exact due date has not been set.
“It is primarily (going to be) a (10-foot-wide) sidewalk, or at least for now, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be enhanced down the road,” said Washington’s Public Works Director John Nilges. Greenway construction is expected to take six months.
In other business, Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker updated commission members on construction projects.
“The turf project at Ronsick Field is ongoing,” Dunker said, adding they hope to have the project completed by May 1.
The new pavilions for Lions Lake have not yet arrived. The structures are at a fabricators now in Arizona and likely won’t arrive until sometime in February, Dunker said.
The new pavilions, which have a metal frame and metal roof, have been designed by Fry and Associates Inc., a Kansas City-based park and playground equipment company. Two of the pavilions are 30 feet by 60 feet and will replace pavilions that are 22 feet by 55 feet, according to city officials.
The third pavilion is 25 feet by 45 feet and replaces a 20-foot-by-42-foot pavilion.
The equipment for the new kid-friendly playground for Phoenix Park is expected to arrive later this month, Dunker said.
The purchase of the playground equipment, which totaled $277,000, is being financed by the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax. The new playground at Phoenix Park will feature seven slides, a rock climbing wall, a merry-go-round, rope walls and more.