A Londell man has been charged in connection to a hit and run.
Michael R. Osborn, 38, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury, a Class E felony that carries one to four years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
While the alleged crime occurred in April 2021, charges were not filed until May 31, 2022.
On April 20, 2021, around 6:45 p.m., a car crash reportedly occurred on Highway O in Villa Ridge resulting in a woman being injured; she was transported by Meramec EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. She reportedly told police that she was driving eastbound on Highway O when her car was struck by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction and into her lane.
Her grandchild was in the car with her, but did not sustain injuries, according to the probable cause statement.
Osborn allegedly fled the scene on foot, according to the probable cause statement. Police were reportedly able to track him through the vehicle registration and an envelope with his mother’s address on it.
The mother reportedly told police that she’d received a call from Osborn the day after the incident, April 21, in which he was upset and displaying suicidal tendencies, according to the probable cause statement. He allegedly admitted to her to being the driver that crashed and said that he fled because “he panicked and didn’t know what to do.”
Osborn has an arraignment hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. July 7 at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union, according to online court records. A jailhouse photo of Osborn was not immediately available, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.