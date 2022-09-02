A Lonedell man is facing criminal charges after law enforcement officials say he physically assaulted his girlfriend at a rural Franklin County home.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton reported that on Aug. 29, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Highway 47 in Lonedell. After arriving at the scene, deputies learned that the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle and interviewed a victim inside the home who said she had been hit by her boyfriend. Her boyfriend, later identified as Dwayne Black, had hit her in the head with a ceramic pepper shaker and "made threats to kill the victim during the incident."