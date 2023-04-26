Tony Rutledge, Jr.
Buy Now

Tony Rutledge, Jr.

 Submitted Photo.

A suspect in a vehicle theft case earlier this month was arrested Tuesday in Lonedell following a standoff involving the Franklin County SWAT Team.

On April 13, two suspects were arrested and a Ford F-550 pickup truck reported stolen from Villa Ridge was recovered, but a third suspect, described as “the main suspect,” fled on foot and managed to evade arrest, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.