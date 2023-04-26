A suspect in a vehicle theft case earlier this month was arrested Tuesday in Lonedell following a standoff involving the Franklin County SWAT Team.
On April 13, two suspects were arrested and a Ford F-550 pickup truck reported stolen from Villa Ridge was recovered, but a third suspect, described as “the main suspect,” fled on foot and managed to evade arrest, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
After further investigation, the suspect was identified as 39-year-old Tony Rutledge, Jr., of Lonedell. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Rutledge’s residence in the 8000 block of Hwy FF in Lonedell.
Due to Rutledge’s extensive criminal history and the sheriff’s office’s suspicion that, despite being a convicted felon, Rutledge was likely in possession of a firearm, the Franklin County SWAT Team executed the warrant.
On Tuesday morning, SWAT team members and detectives responded to the suspect’s address. An elderly man quickly exited the main floor of the ranch style home and shortly after, a female exited the basement of the residence.
“Information was gained from these subjects that the male suspect was in the basement, and he was most likely barricaded in his bedroom,” according to the sheriff’s office. “After a couple of hours of ongoing attempts to contact the suspect by phone and loud hail, members of the SWAT team made entry and located the suspect concealed in a secret room inside his bedroom.”
A firearm and drug paraphernalia were also found in the same part of the house, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators later learned that the female who had left the basement had allegedly assisted Rutledge in hiding by concealing the entrance to the secret room.
The female, who was not publicly identified by name by the sheriff’s office, was taken into custody and was being held Wednesday on a 24-hour hold for resisting/interfering with a felony arrest.
Rutledge was arrested for stealing property valued at over $25,000 and stealing a motor vehicle. He was being held without bond Wednesday and additional charges are expected regarding the firearm and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office, which also noted that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.