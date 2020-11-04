Locust Valley, a 27 single-family cottage-style home housing development located along Locust Street between Eighth and 10th streets, is set to have its grand opening weekend Nov. 14 through 15.
“This will be our first project in the city,” McBride Homes representative Jeannie Aumiller said in July. “We’ve been anxious to enter this city for quite some time. We’re excited about this city for a lot of reasons. First and foremost you have a long history of generational business in your city. We’re going into our 76th year, so we’re a generational business too. We like that connection.”
The 5 1/2-acre property, which was the former location of a Frick’s building, a mobile home park and a private residence, was purchased by McBride and Sons, LLC earlier this year for $557,400, according to previous Missourian reporting.
After homes are built, the value of the development is estimated to be $13,000,000, according to Erin Hadebeck, director of marketing.
The lots are being sold by McBride Washington, LLC.
The Frick’s building was razed in 2017.
“This is a prime downtown Washington area location, and with the pent-up demand for new and modern housing options in the area, this is a wonderful opportunity for local residents,” John F. Eilermann, Jr., chairman and CEO of McBride Homes, stated in a press release.
Of the 27 prospective homes in Locust Valley, 12 of the homes will face Locust Street. The other homes would access a new street, which is slated to be named Maple Valley Court, according to The Missourian archives. This new street would end in a “hammerhead” instead of a cul-de-sac.
During the grand opening weekend, buyers will receive $10,000 off the base price of their home. Base prices start at $169,900 and go to $199,000, but final price may reach mid-upper $200,000 if buyers add higher end selections while customizing their home, according to Hardebeck. The 48-hour discount is only available during the grand opening.
The information center is open daily to discuss homesites and floorplans with a sales consultant on-site, according to the press release.
Buyers will be able to choose from four plans, three of which are 2-story layouts and one ranch-style option. In addition, prospective home builders would be able select from two or three bedrooms and single or two-car garages. All but three of the homes would have a full basement, company representatives said earlier this year.
Buyers can also customize their home at McBride’s design studio, located in Chesterfield Valley, choosing flooring, cabinets, lighting,
countertops, etc.
“We’ve attained a higher caliber of personalization in the homebuying process while providing innovative designs and a stress-free, customer-focused process,” stated Eilermann. “It’s truly been a game changer for us.”
Adjoining the housing development will be the Busch Creek Green-way, a 3-mile bicycle and walking path. City officials said the work on the project is expected to start in 2021. In 2018, officials said the goal is for the trail to start at Jefferson and Eighth streets and head east before ultimately connecting with the eastern entrance of the Rotary Riverfront Trail. The path would run next to the skate park at Optimist Park and the dog park.
For more information about the Locust Valley development, contact Beth Niehoff, sales consultant, at 636-474-1801.