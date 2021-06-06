Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital (MBSH) President Tony Schwarm will retire Aug. 31. MBSH Vice President of Operations Lisa Lochner will replace him as the new president Sept. 1, according to a Facebook post by the hospital.
Lochner is a Sullivan native and has been with MBSH for 27 years in various leadership posts, including assistant administrator and her current post. She oversaw the hospital’s rebuild, completed in 2010.
Schwarm has been with BJC HealthCare for over 42 years and president of MBSH for 16 years, according to the social post. As president, he also oversaw the 2010 facility replacement project and expansion of the medical building in 2016.
Prior to his local work, he worked at Fayette County Hospital and was president of Clay County Hospital, both in Illinois.