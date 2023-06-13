Escorting the fallen
The funeral procession for Patriot Towing’s Matthew Pauk Monday morning included numerous trucks and first responder vehicles. Pauk worked closely with members of the Washington police and fire departments and was mourned by many.

 Submitted Photo/Steve Lyles

Area first responders are among those grieving following the death last week of 40-year-old Matthew Pauk, of Leslie, in a motorcycle crash.

According to the Missouri State High Patrol, at approximately 1:58 p.m. June 4, Pauk and his wife Jennifer, 41, were riding a 2013 Harley Davidson westbound on Missouri Route 32 two miles west of Belleview when Pauk failed to navigate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. Matthew was killed, and Jennifer was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur with serious injuries.