Area first responders are among those grieving following the death last week of 40-year-old Matthew Pauk, of Leslie, in a motorcycle crash.
According to the Missouri State High Patrol, at approximately 1:58 p.m. June 4, Pauk and his wife Jennifer, 41, were riding a 2013 Harley Davidson westbound on Missouri Route 32 two miles west of Belleview when Pauk failed to navigate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. Matthew was killed, and Jennifer was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur with serious injuries.
As the owner and operator of Patriot Towing in Washington and Sullivan, several government agencies expressed grief at Matthew’s passing.
“The Washington Volunteer Fire Company mourns the loss of a man that was like one of our own,” the Washington Fire Department posted on Facebook. “Whether helping to clear an accident scene or assisting us with training opportunities, Matt was a good friend and trusted partner to us. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. We will miss you.”
The Washington Police Department also posted on social media about Matthew.
“Matt was a great supporter of Emergency Services throughout the area,” the Washington Police Department stated. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Pauk family.”
“Our hearts break for his family,” Marthasville Fire Protection District posted, “and we truly feel the loss of his life and presence in the lives of our members. It will be hard to fill the hole that is left because of his death. He will be missed sorely by our members. Our thoughts go constantly to his family. Our prayers are for healing for Jen and comfort for the entire family. He was a true friend.”
On Monday, numerous semi-trucks and first responders joined in on Matthew’s funeral procession.
“He was a true friend to all of our local first responders, and will not be forgotten,” the Washington Fire Department posted on Facebook. “Rest in peace, brother.”