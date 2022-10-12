The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given approval for Tractor Supply Company to purchase Orscheln Farm and Home — with the exception that some Orscheln stores, including those in Franklin County, will be sold to other buyers.

Tractor Supply Company will retain and rebrand 81 of Orscheln’s 166 stores, while the remaining 85 will be divided between the Herculaneum-based Buchheit and Bomgaars, a supply chain based in Sioux City, Iowa., according to press releases from the FTC and the companies involved.