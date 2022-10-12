The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given approval for Tractor Supply Company to purchase Orscheln Farm and Home — with the exception that some Orscheln stores, including those in Franklin County, will be sold to other buyers.
Tractor Supply Company will retain and rebrand 81 of Orscheln’s 166 stores, while the remaining 85 will be divided between the Herculaneum-based Buchheit and Bomgaars, a supply chain based in Sioux City, Iowa., according to press releases from the FTC and the companies involved.
Locally, the Washington and Sullivan Orscheln Farm and Home stores will be converted to Bomgaars while the Pacific location will transition to a Tractor Supply Company, according to the Sullivan Independent News.
There is also a Tractor Supply Company store in Union.
Bomgaars will also take over operations of Orscheln’s corporate offices in Moberly and distribution center.
The FTC has been reviewing the acquisition since April 2021, several months after Tractor Supply, which is based in Brentwood, Tennessee, announced its plan to purchase Orscheln. For the 166 stores, the headquarters and the distribution center, Tractor Supply will pay $320 million, financed through its balance sheet. Its proceeds from the divestments to Bucheit and Bomgaars will total approximately $82 million.
“While agreeing to this remedy with the FTC took longer than we anticipated, the outcome is in line with our expectations,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and chief executive officer, said in a press release. “We are very pleased with the high-quality locations that will be converted to Tractor Supply stores.”
The FTC aims to protect consumers from anticompetitive, deceptive and unfair business practices, according to its website.
The consent agreement also requires that Bomgaars and Buchheit obtain prior approval from the FTC before selling any of the Orscheln stores they acquired for a period of three years. After the three years, the companies must get prior approval before selling any acquired store to a person that operates a farm store within a 60-mile radius.
With the acquisition, Tractor Supply is expected to crest an annual revenue of $14 billion across its 2,100 stores, according to a release. Its employee workforce numbers over 50,000.
“This acquisition expands our ability to better serve our customers in the Midwest. We are committed to providing customers in the region with an elevated product assortment, a meaningful loyalty offering, an enhanced digital shopping experience and so much more that Tractor Supply is able to offer,” Lawton said.