An idea from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to make local city and school elections partisan is getting a reception as cold as November rain from Franklin County elected officials.
“If you are going to make them partisan, then you would have outside influences on your elections, whether it be through money or opinions,” Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said. “You know, there’s something pure about, ‘Hey, I want to run for city council. I’m going to put my name on the list.’ Anybody can put their name on the list.”
But some people see “nonpartisan” and think an election isn’t important, JoDonn Chaney, Ashcroft’s communications director, told The Missourian.
“Frankly, some of the most important elections we can be involved in are local elections, school board and municipal elections, yet we see voter turnout in some of these elections in the single digits — you have a small group of people making big decisions for the community,” Chaney said. “Secretary Ashcroft wants to do everything he can, structurally and otherwise, to encourage more Missourians to let their voice be heard.”
Lucy said you will always have people who think an election isn’t important. “You have people, even in a presidential election, who say, ‘My vote doesn’t matter. I’m not going to vote,’ ” she said.
A record turnout of more than 72.77 percent of registered voters in Franklin County voted in the 2020 presidential election last November compared with a record low 6.88 percent who voted for local offices, including city council and school board races, in April 2021.
Ashcroft did not provide specifics of how the partisan local elections would work.
“We are, at the very least, trying to jump-start a conversation with the Legislature on how to get more people making decisions on who represents us. We think when we get more Missourians participating in elections we have better elections,” Ashcroft wrote in response to emailed questions from The Missourian.
The only contested race for a Franklin County post in November 2020 was in the race for municipal court judge, in which Republican Ben Hotz defeated Democrat Bill Stahlhuth.
Ashcroft said he expects things to be different with partisan municipal and school races.
“We don’t want any voter to be left out. We hope this would encourage more people to run on both sides,” he said. “I am concerned that we mislead people when we call them nonpartisan. They are really partisan elections when it is all said and done.”
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker doesn’t expect a partisan change to make a major difference in turnout. Although he hadn’t seen the latest proposal, he has been an opponent of moving city and school district elections to November.
“That’s a personal choice,” he said regarding whether people choose to vote. “That’s like leading a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.”
Baker previously stopped sending reminder cards to each registered voter in the county when an election approached. He said Jefferson, St. Louis and St. Charles counties still send the cards out but don’t see improvement in turnout compared to Franklin County.
“I’ve taken some flak for that, but the reality is it’s saved the county over a quarter of a million dollars,” Baker said.
Moving the elections to November also could increase confusion for poll workers and voters, Baker said.
“This last April election, we had 47 or 48 different ballot styles,” he said. “If they moved it to a November election, our split would double, so we would have 96 ballot styles. And the potential of a (election) judge handing the wrong ballot to an individual greatly increases.”
The issue would be even more concerning in St. Louis County, which could have 4,500 ballot styles in November, Baker said.
Union Mayor Bob Schmuke, whose office, like Lucy’s, is nonpartisan, also is not in favor of making the races partisan.
“I don’t think politics should be a part of things like that,” he said. “It’s worked well the way it has. I just don’t think partisan, in the smaller towns anyway, would be a great way to go with elections.”
In December 2020, the Union R-XI School District’s board told the Missouri School Boards’ Association that it opposes moving board elections to November from April largely because that would make the elections too political. Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said this week he opposes partisan school board elections for similar reasons.
“I don’t care what your politics are,” he said. “I couldn’t even tell you for sure what political party the other board members belong to. That’s not part of what we talk about. We’re there for the kids.”
Having the elections in April allows voters to focus on local races, Weideman said.
“The one argument is if you do it in November, more people will come out to vote,” he said. “If they care about their schools and school board, they’ll vote in April.”
Turnouts for April elections tend to be higher if people are upset with schools and lower if people are happy with how the schools are being run, Weideman said.
“I think that says that people are paying attention,” he said.