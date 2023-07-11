Jeremiah Bair
A Franklin County man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for killing his grandfather.

In May, Jeremiah Bair was found guilty of second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting and killing of his grandfather, Harold Humphrey, in December 2018. According to previous Missourian reporting, Bair went to Humphrey’s home and demanded an apology from his grandfather, who had trouble hearing. When Humphrey did not apologize, Bair shot him once in the chest.

