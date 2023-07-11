A Franklin County man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for killing his grandfather.
In May, Jeremiah Bair was found guilty of second degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting and killing of his grandfather, Harold Humphrey, in December 2018. According to previous Missourian reporting, Bair went to Humphrey’s home and demanded an apology from his grandfather, who had trouble hearing. When Humphrey did not apologize, Bair shot him once in the chest.
Bair was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for the second degree murder charge and 86 years in prison on the armed criminal action charge. Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann issued the sentences.
Before the sentencing was read, Bair’s family members read emotional letters to Bair, and also asked the courts to get him the mental help he needed.
“In a lot of ways, I feel like I have been given a life sentence,” Bair’s mother said. “I am forever broken as a mother.”
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker addressed the judge, stating the family farm, which has been in the family since the days of Lewis and Clark, has become an uncomfortable place. He said many family members didn’t even want to go into the kitchen, where Humphrey was shot.
Becker stated that the family, including Bair’s grandfather, had tried many times to help Bair.
“Sometimes there is no lesson, sometimes there is no message, sometimes the court’s job is to keep a dangerous individual away from society as long as possible,” Becker said.
After Judge Hellmann read Bair’s sentences, he gave one statement.
“Good luck to you, Mr. Bair,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.