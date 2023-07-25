Washington Public Library
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Washington Public Library will “expire” minors’ library cards on July 31 to comply with a new state rule.

For the past two months, Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell and Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell have been working together to find solutions on how to navigate some of the new rules enacted by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that went into effect May 30. Failure to comply with these rules could result in the libraries losing their state funding, and libraries across the state were given until July 31 to ensure all policy changes were in place for compliance with the rules.

