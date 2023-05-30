Washington Public Library
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

To encourage and promote reading throughout the summer months, Washington Public Library (WPL) and Scenic Regional Library (SRL) will kick off its summer reading challenges this week with the theme “All Together Now.”

As of Tuesday, May 30, both children and adults can sign-up and collect reading log sheets for the Washington Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge, a program that encourages reading in June and July.