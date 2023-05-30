To encourage and promote reading throughout the summer months, Washington Public Library (WPL) and Scenic Regional Library (SRL) will kick off its summer reading challenges this week with the theme “All Together Now.”
As of Tuesday, May 30, both children and adults can sign-up and collect reading log sheets for the Washington Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge, a program that encourages reading in June and July.
Challenge participants will receive incentives, provided by a grant from Franklin County Area United Way, depending on how many days over the summer they read or are read to at home.
Children ages eight or younger will receive a drawstring bag with prizes if they read for 20 minutes a day for 20 days. If the child reads for 20 minutes a day for 40 days, they will receive a Summer Reading Challenge t-shirt. Those ages 9 to 17 will also receive a bag with small items as well as a $5 gift certificate from Downtown Washington Inc., if they read 30 minutes a day for 20 days, and a t-shirt if they read for 40 days.
“One of the real reasons behind the summer reading challenge is to prevent what’s called the ‘summer slump,’ ” Children’s Librarian Ruth McInnis said. “There’s been lots of research done over the years that says that if children don’t read in the summer, for those that are school age, they lose some of the reading gains that they made during the school year. So they actually regress in their reading skills.”
Since the theme is “All Together Now,” library staff are encouraging adults to participate as well. If an adult reads six books, he or she will take home a t-shirt and be entered in a raffle for the chance to win one of two $50 gift certificates to downtown Washington stores.
To get the reading party started, the library will hold a Summer Reading Challenge and Program kick-off event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the library’s parking lot. Bubbles and music will be provided by the Bubble Bus, and games and crafts will be set up for all ages. Partners for the event include Neighborhood Reads, Friends of the Library and Bank of Franklin County. For more information on WPL’s summer programs, visit washmolib.org.
Scenic Regional Library’s summer reading challenge and other programs begin Thursday, June 1. For this year’s challenge, the library is using the Beanstack application, which can be downloaded to any mobile device. Patrons can register for the challenge, earn badges and track their reading all within Beanstack.
SRL Associate Director of Youth and Outreach Services Christy Schink said the SRL is using the Beanstack app to make it a little easier for both patrons and staff.
“I think it’s fun, because if you use the app, you can keep track of reading streaks, how many days in a row you have been reading, you get awarded badges online as you get to different goals for every hour of reading, and there’s other activities you can do,” Schink said.
For those who prefer not to use the app, paper reading logs are available at every branch.
Every participant who registers by June 17 will have an opportunity to win tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals game.
All ages of reading challenge participants have until August 19 to read a total of eight hours, which breaks down to 20 minutes a day. Preschool aged children, however, will track how many books are read to them. Children who complete their eight hours of reading will receive a free book, and a ticket for every hour they read into a raffle for items like games and puzzles. Teenagers will also receive a free book and raffle tickets for items like a Stanley tumbler or a $25 Amazon gift card when they complete the challenge. When adults complete their hours, they will get a tote bag and raffle tickets for different baskets of items. Patrons can view the raffle items by going to their local branch.
For more information on Scenic Regional Library’s summer programs, visit scenicregional.org.