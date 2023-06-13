Washington Public Library
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Directors of the Washington Public Library and Scenic Regional Library are working together to ensure local libraries are compliant with new rules that aim, according to proponents, to keep inappropriate materials away from minors.

On May 30, new rules drafted by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft went into effect for libraries throughout the state. Failure to comply with these rules could result in the libraries losing their state funding, and for the Washington Public Library, that means $20,000 to $30,000 is at stake. However, Library Director Nelson Appell said there was no cause for concern.