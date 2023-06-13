Directors of the Washington Public Library and Scenic Regional Library are working together to ensure local libraries are compliant with new rules that aim, according to proponents, to keep inappropriate materials away from minors.
On May 30, new rules drafted by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft went into effect for libraries throughout the state. Failure to comply with these rules could result in the libraries losing their state funding, and for the Washington Public Library, that means $20,000 to $30,000 is at stake. However, Library Director Nelson Appell said there was no cause for concern.
“When you go through the new proposed rules, this is stuff we’ve already been doing,” Appell said. “We have an established collection development policy and an established legal framework for what the public, including children, has a right to read.”
The new rules for libraries include the following provisions:
• “The library has or will adopt a written, publicly accessible collection development policy addressing how selections are made in considering the appropriateness by age of any minor” as defined by Missouri Code of State Regulations.
• “No funds received shall be used to purchase or acquire material that constitutes ‘child pornography,’ is ‘pornographic for minors,’ or is ‘obscene,’ ” with terms defined by Missouri State Law.
• “The library has or will adopt a written, publicly accessible policy allowing a minor’s parent or guardian to determine what materials and access will be available to that minor, and no person employed by or acting on behalf of the library shall knowingly grant access to a minor to any material in any form not approved by that minor’s parent or guardian.”
• “No age-inappropriate materials in any form, as defined in the library’s collection development policy, shall be knowingly displayed in the library in areas designated by the library as containing materials predominantly for minors.”
• “No event or presentation shall be held at the library without an age-appropriate designation affixed to any publication, website, or advertisement for such event or presentation.”
• “The library has or will adopt a written, publicly accessible library materials challenge policy by which any parent or guardian of a minor within the library district may dispute or challenge the library’s age-appropriate designation affixed to any presentation, event, material, or display in the library, and the results of any such dispute or challenge shall be disclosed to the public and published on the library’s website.”
Appell stated the Washington Public Library has never stocked any material that would be defined as “pornographic,” and that the library already has policies in place that cover the majority of these rules.
“A lot of the work comes down to wordsmithing language,” he said, “making sure that whatever language they use is in compliance with it, and a lot of it involves updating our policy manual to make sure we’re in compliance.”
Although a majority of the library’s policies will merely need tweaking, Appell said, the third rule stating “...allowing a minor’s parent or guardian to determine what materials and access will be available to that minor, and no person employed by or acting on behalf of the library shall knowingly grant access to a minor to any material in any form not approved by that minor’s parent or guardian,” will be hard to police.
“Our funding now depends upon us making sure we are in compliance with that statement,” Appell said. “I don’t think there’s any reasonable way that we can determine on an individual basis for every parent in this district what particular material they deem suitable or unsuitable. All parents have rights and responsibilities to watch over what their children are reading and it’s their responsibility to help their children along with their education and what they are checking out.”
Appell said the library will have to reword its policy to spell out that parents are responsible for what their children check out and not the library.
“We can’t possibly limit what a child’s library card can access out there with all the databases,” he said. “There will be something out there they might not want them to access even though, legally, they can, because it falls within the established community standards by the library.”
With another of the new rules, not only will the library be required to attach age range restrictions to all of its public events, all non-profit organizations who use the facility’s meeting rooms will be required to as well. The library’s challenge form, a written request to remove or restrict access to materials, will allow patrons to challenge library events also. Appell said there have been no materials challenged at the Washington Public Library in the past 10 years.
Under the new rules, all Missouri libraries have until July 31 to submit their updated policies to the state librarian, and then have 30 days to send revisions.
Appell said he has been working on the updates with Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell so the two entities could have the same policy for ease of library patrons. The two are still in the process of making policy revisions. Campbell said he would present potential policy updates at the June 20 Scenic Regional Board meeting.