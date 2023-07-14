The FBI is turning to billboards to help capture a Franklin County man accused of sex trafficking.
Donald E. Fields II, a Franklin County man who was recently added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, will appear on billboards nationwide.
“Fugitive Donald Fields II will have an even harder time hiding, now that his mug is lit up larger than life on digital billboards 24/7 along prominent interstates,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division. “We greatly appreciate our long-standing partnership with billboard companies that offer ad space at no cost to the FBI as a public service.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation added Fields, 59, to the Ten Most Wanted list in May. The bureau is offering a reward up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest. On Tuesday, the FBI announced that Fields’ mugshot would appear on billboards in the St. Louis metro area and Eastern Missouri. They said Wednesday that the campaign had expanded nationwide.
“Since we announced Don Fields II to be on the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, we have received a lot of tips, nationwide from coast to coast,” FBI St. Louis Division Public Affairs Officer Rebecca Wu said Friday, although she did not have an exact number of tips received.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Friday that his office has received some tips but “nothing tangible or concrete on our end.”
“We’ve had a few leads and a possible sighting, but it ended up not being Don Fields,” Pelton said, adding that the sheriff’s office was able to track down the person who was reported as a sighting of Fields in Sullivan, but while the man bore some resemblance to Fields, it was not him. Fields is described as being around six feet tall, weighing 220 to 235 pounds, with brown hair, hazel-colored eyes and identifiable scars on his chest, groin, left calf, on both legs and both knees.
Fields was indicted in December 2022 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on one count of child sex trafficking. His co-defendant, Theodore “Ted” John Sartori Sr., 62, was indicted on the same charge and has been arrested. Sartori plead not guilty.
According to the indictment, both men knowingly attempted to recruit, entice, provide, patronize and solicit a minor into engaging in a commercial sex act between 2013 and 2017. Sartori allegedly provided cash, cars, motorcycles, vacations and Christmas presents to Fields in exchange for access to the victim.
Fields is also facing charges in Franklin County Circuit Court including statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and witness tampering. A warrant for his arrest was issued after he vacated his Franklin County home and failed to show up for a hearing in March 2022.
Wu noted that when the FBI announced Fields was being added to the Ten Most Wanted list in May, the Phelps County Prosecutor’s Office also issued a release stating that Jennifer Isgriggs, 30, wanted in Phelps County on a felony warrant for failure to pay child support, “may be hiding out with Donald Eugene Fields II, who is also a fugitive.” Isgriggs also goes by the name Jennifer Fields and is believed to be in a romantic relationship with Fields.
Wu added that other information that could help identify Fields includes that he relies on working cash jobs for his income, and he is a known gambler.
“Donald Fields II is known to frequent casinos, so the next time you go to the casino, please take a good look at his photo, because if your tip leads to his arrest, you don’t even have to gamble to get that reward of up to $250,000,” Wu said.
The FBI also notes that the reward is for information leading to Fields’ arrest, and a conviction is not required to receive the reward.
