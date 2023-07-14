Donald Fields FBI billboard
Billboards depicting Donald Fields II, who was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list earlier this year, are being displayed in Missouri and other states. The billboards include photos of Fields and reward and FBI contact information.

 Photo courtesy of Lamar Advertising Company.

The FBI is turning to billboards to help capture a Franklin County man accused of sex trafficking. 

Donald E. Fields II, a Franklin County man who was recently added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, will appear on billboards nationwide.

