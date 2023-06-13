Sometimes all it takes is some encouragement from a few good friends and a supportive family to reignite a former passion and turn it into innovation.
For David Kee of Union, his passion for fishing and helping his friends inspired him to create his own line of fishing jigs, or weighted lures.
In the 1990s, Kee was consumed with bass fishing, traveling many weekends to different tournaments throughout Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, and even winning the Red Man Fishing Tournament in the late ‘90s.
After getting married and having children, his fishing excursions became less frequent and then, non-existent. He sold his boat in 2004 and put his hobby on the shelf.
In 2015, Kee’s former tournament buddy, Larry Bean, and his son, Greg, invited him to go crappie fishing. Greg suffered from an eye infection, which resulted in losing part of his vision, making it difficult to thread the fishing line through the eye of a jig attached to the hook.
“His famous saying was ‘I’ll be with you in three to seven minutes,’ because he couldn’t see,” Kee explained.
He said he noticed several of the older men he fished with struggle to attach jigs, as well.
“I just thought ‘well there’s got to be a change we can do,’ so I would come home and grab some welding wire and bend it in the shape of an eye,” Kee said.
After some trial and error, Kee created a jig with a 50 percent bigger eye than a standard one, without affecting the action of the hook. He started to produce more of them. He gave them away to several friends for them to try out, and received positive feedback.
Over the next few years, Kee attempted to find a manufacturer that would help him produce his jigs. When he finally found one overseas, the COVID-19 pandemic put his plans on hold.
In 2021, Kee received his first batch of unpainted lead jigs with black nickel hooks, and took them to the Let’s Go Fishing Show in Collinsville, Illinois, where he sold them under his new business name, Big Eye, Easy Tie (BEET) Jigs.
During that first show, he sold over 40,000 jigs in packages of 10 and 25 pieces.
But Kee’s customers said they wanted painted jigs too, so he added pink, yellow and green painted jigs to his inventory.
“Some people swear by different colored jigs,” he said. “For dirtier water, you want a darker paint, for clearer water you want a brighter color. It depends on the conditions.”
When he kept receiving feedback that customers wanted to buy them online, Kee launched the BEET Jigs website in December 2022.
After receiving his painted jig inventory, Kee noticed a big difference in his jigs compared to others. Kee said that with most painted jigs, the eye ends up getting painted shut due to the size of the opening, and fishermen end up having to force the hook through the paint to open the eye. This also creates sharp edges where the paint chips, causing the fishing line to fray and break easily. Kee said he noticed that since his jigs’ eyes are bigger, the paint doesn’t glob up and block the eye opening.
“All of our eyes are open and that is another good selling point that people like,” he said.
For the past two years, Kee has sold his jigs at different fishing and sporting weekend shows in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
“I like the people,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s a lot of work going to the shows and you’re tired, but at the last show I probably talked to 20 to 30 different professionals.”
One of those professionals was crappie guide Jerry McCready, owner of Crappieholic Guide Service, who began using BEET Jigs and tagging the business on his social media posts.
Kee said after McCready’s shoutout on social media, his website sales drastically increased.
Since he works full time as maintenance lead for Phillips 66 Pipeline, Kee has to make sure all of his orders are filled once he clocks out of his day job. Once he gets home, Kee prints out shipping labels, order forms and gathers packing materials, then separates them into piles to ensure every order is completed correctly. His business is done entirely out of his garage, and Kee said at one point he had an inventory of 200,000 jigs.
Although his orders have slowed due to the crappie fishing season slowing down for the summer, Kee anticipates orders will pick up once again in mid-September. Kee said his jigs are also good for catching wall-eye, perch and even some bass. He said his son-in-law has tied flies to them and caught trout.
Kee is looking into expanding his jig selection to include more colors like blue, red and gold, as well as carrying some sickle-style hooks.
The business has a personal touch, even down to the colors in BEET Jigs’ logo, Kee said, and that he chose teal and silver because those were the colors of his first fishing boat.
“I always liked those colors,” he said.
As added help, Kee’s friends often assist him in counting out the jigs to place in bags of 10, 25 and 100. Kee said they will often sit along a big table, drink beer, talk, count and bag the jigs like an assembly line, and that it is a fun way to be productive.
Kee said his family has been instrumental with building his business, as his daughter, Taylor Rothschild, manages the website and promotes his social media, and his son, Nick Kee, helps with graphic design.
Kee’s wife, Kristi, who owns Trophies T’s & More in Union, is a big supporter of her husband’s business.
“The idea is amazing and the feedback from people is awesome,” Kristi said. “I think it’s going to be a good gig as a side job when he retires.”
Kee said he is looking forward to devoting more attention to both his business and fishing once he retires.
“I love to fish,” he said. “And our family loves when we have a big fish fry. ‘That’s something to be at,’ they say.”
To find out more about BEET Jigs, search “BEET Jigs” on Facebook, or check out the website at beetjigs.square.site.