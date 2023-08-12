Deb Giffin is within weeks of completing her latest project, Liberty Hall.
The formerly dilapidated building located at 8 W. Second St. in downtown Washington, known as Liberty Hall, stood out to Giffin as a place that badly needed a facelift.
“There were so many thriving businesses around that building, that was really deteriorating in my opinion, and I thought it was a disservice to that major corridor down to our riverfront,” Giffin said.
After completing a successful renovation of what is now known as The Swallow’s Nest on the corner of Fourth and Elm streets, Giffin began looking for her next project in 2022.
“I was looking for an investment and being choosy about which building I wanted to take on,” she said, “and I wanted it to have a historical significance, like what happened at the Swallow’s Nest, and that became the one.”
Liberty Hall was designed by Architect Otto Brix and built in 1855 as a place for a local dramatic group called Theatre Verein. Numerous German plays were held on stage until the group disbanded in 1862. In 1866, the theater group merged to include Turn Verein, which translates to “Gymnastics Club.” After the Civil War, the building was used for the Grand Army of the Republic, or Union Army veterans who served in the Civil War, and was renamed Liberty Hall.
When Giffin purchased the building in August 2022, she said, she didn’t have a specific plan for it.
“Sometimes I just walk through a space and say ‘This is what I believe fits this space,’ ” she said. “There’s not a lot of science behind it and not really a lot of research other than sitting on committees.”
For the two years prior, Giffin has served on the Downtown Washington Inc. board and various other committees.
“I did all of that serving because I really wanted to understand what downtown Washington needed from a community standpoint,” she said. “So I would just soak up what I would hear from different businesses or individuals as to what downtown needed and I would focus my energy on those things.”
After a year of refurbishing the building, installing new heating and cooling systems, adding walls and tearing out plaster, Giffin said the building will be completed in less than 60 days, and the businesses inside will prepare to open. While she has done many upgrades to Liberty Hall, Giffin has strived to keep as much of the original building as possible.
“It’s been a pretty big undertaking,” she said. “The building was in rough shape both outside and inside.”
An adult slushie bar, Serendipity Slush Co., will serve the public at the Second Street entrance of the building. The Second Street entrance also leads to The Social Club, which can be used as an event venue. Giffin said she plans to schedule musical performances open to the public as well as rent the space for private events.
The entrance facing Jefferson Street opens to a staircase which leads to the Verein Heritage Loft that Giffin plans to use as a vacation rental. At the same entrance, a staircase leads to a whole other underground portion of the building. The largest section of the underground space will be known as Roux 66, a commissary kitchen that Giffin will rent out to food trucks, farmer’s market vendors and others. Mini business suites and a business support center will be located in the underground portion as well.
Giffin said she wants that section of the building to serve as an incubator for business owners who are just starting.
“I’m excited to get open and see how the community embraces it, and we can get our feet wet in these new things we are doing,” she said. “It’s been a very rewarding project.”
