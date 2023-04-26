Boles Fire Protection District Labadie Station
Buy Now

The Boles Fire Protection District Station 2 stands March 16 near Highway T in Labadie.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Several area fire departments will be able to acquire much needed equipment as a result of federal grant awards, including Washington, Union, Marthasville and Boles, which each received $20,000.

“That’s going to benefit us,” Boles Chief Jim Casey said. “We’re going to utilize it to replace some rescue tools and stuff that are starting to age.”

Tags