Several area fire departments will be able to acquire much needed equipment as a result of federal grant awards, including Washington, Union, Marthasville and Boles, which each received $20,000.
“That’s going to benefit us,” Boles Chief Jim Casey said. “We’re going to utilize it to replace some rescue tools and stuff that are starting to age.”
In all, more than $150,000 will go to local fire and ambulance agencies. While money was also awarded to law enforcement, no Franklin County agencies were announced to receive funding.
Other area fire departments to get funding include the Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District, which got $19,236; the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District, which received $14,619; and the Pacific Fire Protection District, which got $6,264.
The Marthasville Fire Protection District also received $6,400 for emergency medical service equipment, such as automatic compression devices, cardiac monitors and emergency communications radios. According to the governor’s office, 98 medical service providers received $1.6 million.
Local EMS departments to receive funding include the Union Ambulance District, which got $20,000 and the New Haven Ambulance District, which got $17,579.
The Union Ambulance District plans to use the $20,000 from the state, plus $20,000 the agency is required to match, to replace laptop computers now on its ambulances, Chief Michelle Mayer said. EMTs use the computers to access patient care reports and other records. The district will also replace tablet computers on the ambulances that run the dispatch system and also upgrade its pediatric dosing system.
The money will help free up the Union Ambulance District to spend its own money on other needed upgrades, Mayer said.
“We are looking to do some remodeling around the building,” she said. “We have a lot of money set aside just looking at that possibility. So it helps free up some of our funds to help take care of those things. We weren’t necessarily planning on doing some of these things this year, but the grant will help us to get these things done faster.”
The funding was administered through the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
“Meeting with first responders and traveling to disaster scenes across the state, we know how essential it is that these devoted public servants have the essential equipment and training they need to do their jobs,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. “These grants mean law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel will be better equipped in performing their lifesaving work and protecting the public.”
Boles tries for many competitive grants to help the fire district improve service, Casey said. “We put in multiple grants each year to try to supplement our budget,” he said.
While the recent grants use one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Boles also seeks grants that are awarded on a yearly basis, Casey said. That includes grants like the Assistance to Firefighters Grants, which the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded since 2001.
In all, 224 fire departments have received a total of more than $3 million for equipment, including turnout gear, extrication equipment, and thermal imaging cameras, according to the news release from Parson’s office.
The number of grants awarded could change, because, while the deadline to apply for the grants has passed, more grants previously applied for could be finalized.
Another $1.6 million was awarded to 106 law enforcement agencies, though none are located in Franklin County.
Overall, 428 grants totaling $6.3 million were awarded statewide.
The grants require a 50 percent local match, so if a project costs $40,000, the local department must contribute $20,000. Local agencies can use their own ARPA funds for the match.