Eric Dobelmann, a New Haven resident and detective with the Washington Police Department, has been named District Deputy for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for lodges in the Northeast District of the Missouri Elks Association.

Dobelmann was installed in the position at the Elks’ national convention last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which took place from July 2 to 5 and drew thousands from across the country.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.