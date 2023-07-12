Eric Dobelmann, a New Haven resident and detective with the Washington Police Department, has been named District Deputy for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for lodges in the Northeast District of the Missouri Elks Association.
Dobelmann was installed in the position at the Elks’ national convention last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which took place from July 2 to 5 and drew thousands from across the country.
“The District Deputy is kind of the liaison to the national Elks for the Northeast District of Missouri,” said Dobelmann, who has been a member of the Washington Elks Lodge #1559 for 22 years, serving in a variety of positions. He will serve a one-year term as District Deputy.
During that time, he will visit all 10 Elks lodges in the Northeast District, which, besides Washington, include St. Clair, Columbia, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Louisiana, Macon, Mexico, O’Fallon and Warrenton.
“It will be a lot more time commitment, a lot more travel,” Dobelmann said.
The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the country, and is committed to making its communities better places to live, the group said in a press release.
Each year, the Elks donate more than $350 million in cash, goods and services to the needy, students, people with disabilities, active duty U.S. military service members and veterans, their families and charitable organizations. In the 155 years since its founding, the BPO Elks has made charitable donations totaling approximately $12 billion.
“For me, it’s just the amount of stuff that we do in the community,” Dobelmann said, adding that the Elks are second only to the federal government when it comes to the amount of money they give out annually for scholarships.
The Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4.5 million each year to students across the country. To help local lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program also provides local Elks lodges with more than $15.7 million each year to help them build stronger communities.
In addition to his new position as District Deputy, Dobelmann noted that he also chairs the local Elks lodge’s drug awareness committee, which gives out cash prizes to the winners of an annual anti-drug essay and poster contest it hosts. Local winners also have the opportunity to compete and win larger prizes at the state level, and state-level winners can compete at the national level.
“We’ve had several national winners from the Washington lodge over the years,” Dobelmann said.
Elks also provide direct service to veterans at more than 350 VA medical centers, state veterans homes and clinics; use grants to provide veterans with food, supplies and support; and provide beds, supplies and emergency assistance to veterans experiencing homelessness. Elks pledge never to forget our veterans and keep that pledge every day, according to the release.
“I think it’s a great organization to belong to,” Dobelmann said. “When you’re a member of a local lodge, you’re also a member of the national organization with lodges all over the country.”
