Even as national data seem to suggest pressure on the car market is slowly easing after a tumultuous three years, systemic issues persist, often making for a volatile and confusing experience for potential buyers.
In February of 2022, The Missourian spoke to local car dealers about their empty lots as they suffered a drought caused by massive shortages in semiconductor chips. Brian Feltmann of Modern Auto in Washington said at the time that he had stopped receiving updates from General Motors about issues with semiconductors after consecutive months of scarcity. Feltmann added he could only get new cars for customers by ordering them and waiting long periods of time for delivery.
But Feltmann said in a recent interview with The Missourian that a few months ago, the delays slowly began to dissipate. Now, Feltmann said, he’s seeing consistent availability across a range of different car models.
“Inventory is starting to come back in. It’s nowhere near where it was pre-pandemic levels, but it’s coming back in,” Feltmann said.
Still, prices have remained high for new cars, and even though they have fallen for used cars as compared to 18 months ago, those prices for pre-owned vehicles are still much higher than pre-pandemic levels. Experts don’t expect that to change overnight.
National trends can help explain why. Late 2021 and 2022 were catastrophic for car industry sales because of supply chain issues, and since manufacturers were selling fewer cars, the sparse semiconductor chips available went to higher-priced luxury vehicles. Data from Kelley Blue Book shows that the average price for a car jumped roughly 25 percent during this time, hitting record highs at the start of this year — close to $50,000 nationwide.
Mike Yaworski is the general manager of Straatmann Toyota, one of the dealerships that The Missourian checked in with in February of last year. He said that even now, with stock slowly increasing on his lot, the proportion of base-model new cars has decreased drastically. At his dealership, the Toyota Corolla used to be a staple, an affordable sedan that consumers prized for its reliability.
Now, he can’t get his hands on one.
“They’ve pushed that car aside and built very few of them. But they’ll build a Corolla-based SUV, where the profit margin is doubled,” Yaworski said.
The shortage has had a ripple effect on used cars, and even with steadily dropping prices, demand still far exceeds supply, according to Yaworski. In the past, car auctions provided a steady stream of used vehicles to local dealers. But with prices now so high for used cars — approaching the sticker price of a new model, in some cases — Yaworski says he approaches auctions with suspicion.
“I have to question why a car would be at an auto auction, because if you have it, you’d want to sell it at a nice profit,” he said.
The industry is not exactly the same as it was in 2021, when buyers simply could not find any cars or had no say over what kind they received. Feltmann and Yaworksi both said their lots do not sit empty anymore. But selection remains extremely limited, prompting those who can wait to continue ordering their cars months in advance if they’re looking for certain trims or amenities.
Much like the rest of the U.S. economy, the recovery process for the auto industry has been slow and unpredictable. But manufacturers, financial institutions and other players say the current signs are good. Most are looking with optimism towards the end of this year and to 2025 as some semblance of normalcy creeps back in.
