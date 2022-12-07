Track construction
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

A group that is building model railroad tracks in a new Union park hopes to have part of the attraction open for public rides by late summer 2023.

Members of the St. Louis Live Steamers, who are in the process of renaming themselves to something more local, have been out on recent weekends building a bed for their tracks, as well as for a future driveway at the new park, located on Grant Street north of Flat Creek. Joel Pittenger, Live Steamers board chairman, said workers from the Steamers and the city of Union have put down 50 tons of rock so far at the organization’s new home.

Tags