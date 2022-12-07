A group that is building model railroad tracks in a new Union park hopes to have part of the attraction open for public rides by late summer 2023.
Members of the St. Louis Live Steamers, who are in the process of renaming themselves to something more local, have been out on recent weekends building a bed for their tracks, as well as for a future driveway at the new park, located on Grant Street north of Flat Creek. Joel Pittenger, Live Steamers board chairman, said workers from the Steamers and the city of Union have put down 50 tons of rock so far at the organization’s new home.
“I had them bring in another 36 tons last week,” Pittenger told The Missourian.
Work started on the project in recent months after the city approved an agreement with the Live Steamers earlier this year and the group received permission from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to lay tracks in a floodplain.
The Live Steamers have not had a home for their train rides since 2019, when they were forced to leave Eureka after 15 years.
The Steamers plan to lay track in two sizes, 7 1/2-inches wide, which will be for the rides, and 4 3/4 inches wide, which are too small for the public to ride.
Eventually, the Live Steamers plan to have 4,000 feet of track for the trains.
The group currently has about $80,000 set aside for building the tracks, along with finishing a storage facility.
“We’ve got enough to get the thing started,” Pittenger said.
They have at least 12 steam engines available to bring to their events. While they hope to have the ceremonial “golden spike” driven in time to have at least one event in late summer or early fall of 2023, the Live Steamers ultimately plan to run the trains around six times in public annually between May and October.
The city’s parks department recently received 67 suggestions from the public for possible names for the park that will host the train rides. The names will be narrowed down by a committee at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in downstairs meeting room No. 3 in the City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust Street.
“We are going to identify either three or five names from the choices that we have, and we’ll put that back out to the public,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
Residents will then select a name from the names chosen at the meeting. New names can also be suggested at the meeting. The person who submitted the name that is selected will receive a ride on the inaugural train to head out at the first public event.
The Live Steamers plan to change their name once the city decides on a name for the park, Pittenger said.
“What we would do is say our name is now, let’s say, Eastern Missouri Live Steamers at Grant Street Park or whatever the heck they wind up naming it,” Pittenger said. “We’re dependent on them for making a final decision.”
The Live Steamers have a list of about 20 names they are considering for the club, Pittenger said.
The Live Steamers are looking for new members locally. Pittenger plans to speak to the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s Member Lunch & Learn event at noon Dec. 13.
“We’re starting that kind of a process, with the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotarians, we’re going to try to get on their docket and tell them about it,” he said.
Or people interested in joining can just show up to the park on Saturday mornings, where up to 30 people have helped out with buildings the train site, Pittenger said.