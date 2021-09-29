Members of Union’s board of aldermen appear close to an agreement to bring a longtime nonprofit railroad attraction to town, but one area of debate remains.
After the city of Eureka canceled an agreement with the St. Louis Live Steamers organization in 2019, the group that provides rides on 1.5-inch scale model trains wants to be reimbursed if Union terminates its proposed 10-year contract.
Wording on the agreement calling for Union to reimburse the Steamers if it canceled the contract was crossed out by both the city’s parks department and Steamers board. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told the city’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee that they are working on more specific wording.
“It is my understanding that the majority of the committee here and the board (of aldermen) as a whole is interested in developing a collaboration with the St. Louis Live Steamers,” Pohlmann said.
The city’s park advisory board voted in August to recommend Union move forward with discussing an agreement with the Steamers to run their trains at a city-owned area along Grant Street between North Washington Avenue and North Church Street at least six times a year.
Should the city terminate the contract with the Steamers without cause, it would cost the organization an estimated $59,814 in costs for materials that it would not be able to move, said Joel Pittenger, chairman of the Steamers board. That includes $42,500 in concrete items.
The Steamers group would like Union to reimburse it for those costs, as well as moving fees for items that can be moved should the city cancel its contract without cause. Moving cost the Steamers $3,454 when the group left Eureka, Pittenger said.
“We want to be good neighbors and everything else, but we also want to be respected,” he said.
The termination fees would not apply if the Steamers caused a situation like an accident or injury, Pittenger said.
“In the case of a political whim or somebody changed jobs or they don’t like the St. Louis Live Steamers because they don’t like the way we look or something — this is a problem,” he said.
Being reimbursed is important to Steamers members because of the way they were forced to leave Eureka, where they operated in Kircher Park for 16 years, Pittenger said.
“When we were asked to leave, it was after a change in mayoral situation there,” he said. “They wanted to do some things with flood control — that was the excuse they used — but when it came down to it, the flood control thing did not affect that area.”
The Steamers organization also wants to be protected in case Federal Emergency Management Agency rules change, which also was an issue in Eureka. The area the Steamers are looking at in Union is near Flat Creek.
Pohlmann said Tuesday he is in the process of talking to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency about getting FEMA approval to put the Steamers’ tracks on the property. Approval is needed because FEMA bought out property owners on the site, including a trailer park, after Flat Creek flooded in 2001.
“I just need to get a little bit more information from the Steamers on the specifics of their tracks,” Pohlmann said.
Aldermen Paul Arand, chairman of the committee, told Pittenger he “completely understands” why the group wants to protect its investment, and having the exact cost makes the city more comfortable going forward.
City staff plan to discuss the agreement further, then bring it for a closed session discussion with the board of aldermen at its October meeting, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.