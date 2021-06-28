The city of Union is getting closer to welcoming a popular summer railroad attraction.
St. Louis Live Steamers has to leave Eureka because of flooding in its current location, and the nonprofit has said Union is its “primary choice.”
“We don’t have any other current offers at this time,” Steamers Treasurer Bob Richardson told The Missourian. “The Union city officials seem happy to have us. If we can work out all the details, I think it will happen.”
Steamers board members recently paid a second visit to Union to see the available property. They narrowed their choice to one on Grant Street, north of Flat Creek and just east of City Park, after also considering the fairgrounds.
A sketch of the possible rail line was drawn, and the Steamers’ board plans to discuss the sketch and present it to the Union Board of Aldermen, possibly at its July meeting. “If they say ‘it’s OK,’ then we will proceed to work out the legal things,” Richardson said. Then the Steamers would do a formal survey and turn the sketch into a detailed plan. “We might be able to start construction in October if everything goes well,” he said.
The nonprofit hasn’t run its small-scale model trains since 2019, but members hope to have the free train rides running again in 2022.
While the group would like to run the trains during events like the fair and Founders Day, in addition to its monthly Saturday operation in the summer, Richardson said having it at the fairgrounds itself would be difficult because of rides and other activities being installed.
“If there was never any fair there, we could probably make it work,” he said.
After not hearing from them for several weeks, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the group emailed him a few weeks ago wanting to meet. Mayor Bob Schmuke and City Engineer J.D. Kelly also met with the Steamers representatives.
“They seemed very happy with the Grant Street property and are moving in the direction of having some kind of collaboration,” Pohlmann told members of the board of aldermen Monday, June 21.
Pohlmann agreed that the fairgrounds likely would not work as well as the Grant Street property for what the Steamers want to do. “They make very wide turns on their trains. So having a flat, open surface is going to be crucial for them to operate and that would just not be possible at the fairgrounds.”
The Steamers have used a half-mile long track in Eureka. Richardson previously said they plan to invest $30,000 to $40,000 on the new site. It would include a “home base” with a switchyard, turntable and place to work on the trains. “We hope to make a permanent, long lasting relationship, and become part of the Union city community.”