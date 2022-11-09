Liz Henderson didn’t have to ask the residents of Grandview Healthcare if they were enjoying every lyric of Garden Party’s concert on Monday afternoon. Instead, all she had to do was look at the faces of the more than 30 nursing home residents to see that they were enjoying every beat of the music played by the band, Garden Party.
“You could see that some of them were mouthing the words to the songs. This just brought them all so much joy,” Henderson said of the concert. Henderson, a vocalist, performed a number of well-known hits on Monday, including “Grandpa,” by The Judds; “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” by Loretta Lynn; “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, alongside the other members of the band, Garden Party, Richie Daniels, a guitarist and vocalist, and Gene Ackmann, pianist and vocalist.
Activity Director Gail Bommarito said with COVID-19 restrictions still in place regarding masking for visitors, the nursing home is only beginning to welcome back live music performances in its dining hall. Garden Party’s concert on Monday was organized by the children of one of the nursing home’s residents, Donna Gann.
“As long as we would not get under COVID-19 restrictions, we would be open to have any musical group come and perform,” Bommarito said. She said musical groups interested in performing at the nursing home should call her direct line at 314-435-7238.
Lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 canceled previously scheduled performances, and Bommarito said Monday’s concert “lifted everyone’s spirits.”
She said even if someone is not musically inclined, “thinking of you” cards are always welcome and appreciated by the residents. Those interested in mailing a card to the nursing home, which absorbed many residents from Cedarcrest Manor, which temporarily closed in February, can send cards to Grandview Healthcare Center, 201 Grand Ave.
Henderson and Ackmann said while the group typically performs at large venues, wineries, and at private events, they embraced the chance to perform for the residents at Grandview.
“We are fortunate that we can do something that brings us joy, but also brings other people joy as well,” said Ackmann, who along with Henderson and Daniels formed Garden Party eight years ago. The trio is also members of Butchwax and The Hollywoods, a band that has been playing together for 37 years.
Henderson agreed, “We typically perform before large crowds, so today felt more intimate and you can just tell how much they appreciated the time we spent performing here.”
Their concert on Monday also featured performances of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads;” Elvis Presley’s “Don’t Be Cruel,” The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout,” and “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.
Daniels said he hopes that other musical groups will find time to perform at Grandview or other senior living facilities.
“It is a worn out phrase, but it feels good to pay it forward, to do something nice for other people. These people have lived their entire lives, working hard, building a community, and now is a time we can say thanks,” Daniels said. “I hope other bands will look at the chance to play here as an opportunity to say thanks.”