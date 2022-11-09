Liz Henderson didn’t have to ask the residents of Grandview Healthcare if they were enjoying every lyric of Garden Party’s concert on Monday afternoon. Instead, all she had to do was look at the faces of the more than 30 nursing home residents to see that they were enjoying every beat of the music played by the band, Garden Party.

“You could see that some of them were mouthing the words to the songs. This just brought them all so much joy,” Henderson said of the concert. Henderson, a vocalist, performed a number of well-known hits on Monday, including “Grandpa,” by The Judds; “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” by Loretta Lynn; “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, alongside the other members of the band, Garden Party, Richie Daniels, a guitarist and vocalist, and Gene Ackmann, pianist and vocalist. 