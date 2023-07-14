With the Little Free Library a popular site at parks like Washington’s Lions Lake, Union is looking to add one to its park system.
Michelle Villmer, who works at Schroeder Insurance, pitched the idea to the Union Park Advisory Board at its July 6 meeting. She and a friend came up with the idea.
“We both love to read, and we’re seeing a lot of activity on social media and just online in general with these little things called Little Free Libraries,” she said. “You may have seen them before, they’re these little boxes you can get.”
The boxes can be either assembled with pre-made weatherproof kits or made from scratch. They are then placed on a post and filled with books for all ages. Each library gets officially registered at littlefreelibrary.org.
“It’s a worldwide thing,” Villmer said. “It’s just to encourage people to read.”
While Union has a couple Little Free Library sites, they are at businesses or locations only open certain hours, Villmer said.
“We thought it would be nice to have one in an area that attracts all ages, and is close to a residential area too,” she said.
The park board recommended that the city partner with Villmer on putting the library near the playground at City Park, located at 500 W. Park Ave. That was one of two locations Villmer suggested, along with the smaller Friendship Park, located at the corner of West Main Street and North Christina Avenue.
“They’re very close there to a lot of houses, people walk — there’s kids, there’s adults,” she said.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said City Park is a better location. “It’s the one with the large pavilion, and there’s a playground right there next to the restrooms,” he said.
The recommendation still needs approval from the Union Board of Aldermen.
Villmer would oversee installing and maintaining the Little Free Library, with no cost to the city, she said. She lives near Union High School, so she said it will be easy for her to help keep the library stocked with books.
“The premise of it is ‘take a book, give a book,’ ” she said. “And not everybody is going to do that, we know that. We don’t have a problem finding books, There’s resources out there where we can get donations of books. That’s not going to be an issue.”
Board member Gary D’Onofrio brought up issues with similar boxes that hold food.
Villmer said they could limit the number of books they put in at a time if people start taking books and not either returning them or replacing them with another book becomes an issue.
The library at the All-Abilities Park at Lions Lake is particularly popular with children, park board member Tiffany Krausz said.
“A lot of kids will get a book out of it, sit on the bench and read it, and then go put it back,” she said.
“That’s what we hope to see,” Villmer added.
The All-Abilities Park Little Free Library is a project of the Community Literacy Foundation in partnership with the Friends of the Washington Public Library, according to the Little Free Library website.
