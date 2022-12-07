Dog Park Pavilions

Pictured is a rendering of the pavilions that are planned to be installed at Washington’s South Point Bark Park. The Washington Lions Club donated more than $25,000 to make the purchase possible.  

 Submitted Photo.

Users of the South Point Bark Park will soon be able to find shelter from the elements as they watch their canine companions play thanks to a donation from the Washington Lions Club. 

On Monday night, Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker announced during the regularly scheduled Washington City Council meeting that the Washington Lions Club would be donating $25,175 toward the purchase of the all-metal pavilions. City staff will perform site grading and concrete pad installations. 