Users of the South Point Bark Park will soon be able to find shelter from the elements as they watch their canine companions play thanks to a donation from the Washington Lions Club.
On Monday night, Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker announced during the regularly scheduled Washington City Council meeting that the Washington Lions Club would be donating $25,175 toward the purchase of the all-metal pavilions. City staff will perform site grading and concrete pad installations.
“We’ve been working on this project with a couple of members of the Lions Club since mid-summer,” Dunker said. “This very generous donation is because a number of Lions Club members use the dog park on a daily basis and are looking for a place to get out of the weather.”
The 1.25-acre dog park, which opened in 2017, is located at 101 Kingsland Drive.
Dunker said there will be a 12-foot by 12-foot shelter for the small dog portion of the park and a 24-foot by 12-foot shelter for the large dog portion of the park. The pavilions "will look very similar to the pavilions recently built around Lions Lake," Dunker said.
As of right now, Dunker said the manufacturer is reporting that the pavilions will take between 7 to 9 months before being delivered to the city for installation.
“So this would be something that would be installed after the (Washington Town & Country) Fair, definitely later this summer,” Dunker said.