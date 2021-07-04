For Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, the latest ridership numbers from the city’s pilot program with Lime Scooters, which is still in its six-month trial period, can best be summarized as “amazing.”
Since the rollout of the electric scooters in late April, users in Washington have driven Lime scooters nearly 18,000 miles, including 7,000 miles in June. This is a greater distance than the entire span of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers combined.
“Everything has exceeded my expectations,” Lucy said. “I figured they would be popular, but I don’t think I really thought they would be this popular.”
Since late April, more than 4,000 individual riders have used Lime scooters in Washington, an increase of over 1,000 riders since early June. Those riders have completed more than 11,000 trips, up from 7,000 trips reported last month. The trips are largely focused along the city’s riverfront and the downtown area.
The trips, which typically last about 15 minutes, average about eight-tenths of a mile, according to Allison Forms, Lime Scooters’ senior operations manager.
Given that the trial period still has four months to go, Lucy said “it would be hard to give them up at this point.”
“I think we would have a lot of disappointed riders if we did,” she said. Each month during the trial period, the city’s Traffic Commission reviews any complaints and makes changes to the program. The changes, which include lowering the speed the scooters can reach on the riverfront trail from 15 mph to 10 mph and establishing boundaries for where the scooters can be used in the city, have not led to a decline in overall ridership.
“I think people, by and large, are respecting the rules that have been set,” Lucy said.
Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci echoed the mayor’s comments, saying he is “pleased with the ridership numbers” and by Lime Scooters’ “response to getting issues resolved” as they arise.
“My hope is that this will be an amenity that, over time, people will be happy to continue to have in Washington,” Maniaci said. The Washington City Council will ultimately have the final say on whether the scooters stay in Washington. A vote has not been scheduled.
In mid-May, an effort to boot the scooters from Washington fell short when the city council voted 5-3 to keep the scooters. To terminate the agreement, the city must give 30 days written notice.
Lucy said she believes opposition to the scooters has dissipated.
“We have not heard any concerns in the last few weeks from city council members, so maybe the mood is shifting or has shifted,” Lucy said. “I also think we as a community have gotten used to seeing them.”
Lucy, who cast the deciding vote to launch the pilot program in April, said she believes the scooters have been a boost to downtown and to Washington.
“I smile every time I see them go by,” Lucy said. “The people on them look like they are having fun. They are smiling, so you just can’t help but smile back at them. It is just a breath of fresh air.”