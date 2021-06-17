Following Washington’s lead, New Haven received 75 electric scooters on June 1 from Lime Scooters that can be rented through a smartphone.
Washington received 60 scooters from the electric scooter company when it launched in late April.
Robert Greenleaf, general manager of Lime’s operations in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas, said that the rollout in New Haven is going well.
Greenleaf told The Missourian he didn’t have current ridership numbers for New Haven at the time of his interview.
However, the rollout has been plagued by connectivity issues. Scooters must be rented through a smartphone app and must be locked at the end of the ride, according to Lime officials. Riders are to leave the scooters in a safe, out-of-the-way spot wherever they finish their ride. Downtown New Haven’s internet access isn’t strong enough to reliably rent or lock scooters there. This means that if someone rents a scooter in an area with good internet connection, rides it to the downtown area and is unable to connect to the internet, they might not be able to lock it and end their ride until they bring it to an area where they do have internet connection. This can take them a few more minutes, resulting in them being charged more money.
Because of this, Greenleaf said, Lime Scooters has placed the scooters closer to Highway 100 on the southern part of New Haven. He said that Lime tries to keep the scooters away from the internet dead zone downtown “to avoid bad user experience.”
With a population of around 2,000 people, New Haven is one of the smaller cities Lime has scooters in. The company also recently launched in Carthage, a city of about 14,000 people in southwest Missouri.
“We have to operate differently than we would in a big city like St. Louis,” Greenleaf said.
Greenleaf explained that in New Haven, people are more likely to use the scooters for fun than for practical transportation compared with larger cities.
He said that New Haven’s scooters are “an experiment in how these scooters will work with small towns,” though he said this experiment was not the main reason Lime Scooters came to New Haven.
New Haven Mayor George Panhorst said he was never a fan of bringing Lime Scooters to the city. He called himself a “doubting Thomas” regarding the situation.
He’s worried about what will happen when someone gets hurt on a scooter.
Greenleaf has previously said that scooters operate like a rental car, with riders signing a form releasing the city and Lime Scooters from damages based on user error.
Panhorst responded, “If someone gets hurt on one of those, our police are going to deal with it, simple as that.”
New Haven City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann said that the city’s communication with Lime Scooters has been good.
“I will say, they’re very responsive when you contact them,” she said.