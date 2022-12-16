Building New Dugouts

In this 2013 photo, Union Parks and Recreation Department crews are building dugouts at the baseball field in the rear of the city’s Splash-N-Swimplex. The footings were poured last week and work is under way to build the frame. The work is being done in house to cut down on the cost to build the structures.

Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms.

The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.

