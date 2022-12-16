Union plans to remove aging wooden light poles at its older baseball and softball fields after one caused damage during 2021 storms.
The city is not going to replace the poles at this time citing cost estimates that range from $50,000 to $80,000 for all 15 poles, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told members of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at their Nov. 21 meeting.
“All of those (light poles) were recently assessed by city staff,” Pohlmann told the committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen.
The assessments were made after being recommended by the city’s insurance provider. They identified 15 poles that needed to be either repaired or replaced.
The assessments were made before further damage was caused by storms on Dec. 10, 2021, a night that included tornadoes in the area. A pole fell onto a dugout at one of the fields. Pohlmann said that Ameren replaced the pole but found other electrical issues in the process.
The poles being taken down are at the fields near the Splash-N-Swimplex and the softball complex at the intersection of East Park and North McKinney avenues. The newer Veterans Memorial Park in the southeastern part of town is not impacted because it has metal light poles for its fields.
“We don’t currently have an existing budget that could meet the needs of replacing those,” Pohlmann said of the wood poles. “I don’t know if it would be a good use of our money for us to spend $20,000 or $30,000 to replace the poles in a (part) of the parks where it may need other changes.”
The older ball fields do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, Pohlmann said.
“There are a bunch of things for both those facilities that we can probably have a long conversation about, but currently I am just requesting that we remove the poles,” he said.
Pohlmann said the parks department’s goal is to make the fields safe, so they can still be playable. The baseball and softball teams will have to play games there during the day, because they will no longer have lights.
Neil Wiskur, president of the Union Girls Softball Association board, told the committee that safety is the most important factor. “So, obviously, the poles are going to have to come down,” he said. “That being said, we are going to have to have lights, so we, kind of, need to figure something out as an alternative.”
The softball association plays most of its games at Veterans Park but uses the other fields for practice, Wiskur said.
“We may need more time at Veterans,” he said. “We may have to schedule weekends.”
The committee recommended removing the poles. The full board of aldermen approved the change Monday.