A light pole once put in place to try to make the intersection of East Denmark Road and Highway 50 safer was recently removed to make way for a larger project.
The city of Union agreed to buy the light pole in 2013 and pay the monthly electric fee for the light that is intended to better illuminate the intersection. At the time, residents requested more lighting so vehicles stopped for a turn are more visible to traffic.
The city paid for the light pole, even though the intersection is in Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) right of way, because it could be difficult for drivers to see the roadway at night, leading to rear-end collisions.
At the time, MoDOT had no plans for its own improvements at the intersection, City Administrator Russell Rost said.
“Nothing was on their radar as far as improving that intersection at that time,” he said.
But now MoDOT is preparing for its own improvements at the intersection, located just west of Interstate 44. They include left turn lanes in both directions from Highway 50 to East Denmark.
To make way for that, Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT’s area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said the light pole was recently taken down.
“It’s just in the way,” he said.
MoDOT asked the city to take the pole down, and Union paid Ameren to complete the job, City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said at a March 4 city transportation committee meeting.
The improvements, which also includes asphalt resurfacing of a 2.43-mile stretch of Highway 50 between Progress Parkway and I-44 and turn lanes at the Highway 50 intersection with Highway EE, east of Union, are expected to go to bid in May. The entire project will cost an estimated $2.1 million, as of January 2019.
As long as the bids come in within budget, construction should start in July, O’Connor said.
“There could be some more utility work between now and when our project starts in July,” he said.
At a January 2019 meeting about the proposed Highway 50 improvements, then-Area Engineer Judy Wagner said cars come off the interstate at fast speeds, endangering motorists turning left onto East Denmark, an intersection located just over a hill. The turn lanes are expected to help with that.
Zimmermann said he is “fairly certain” MoDOT will put in its own lighting at the completion of the project, relieving the city of responsibility of paying for the lighting. He said that stretch of road sees between 14,000 and 15,000 cars a day pass through.