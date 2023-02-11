Lifeguard shortage, Washington pool
A lifeguard looks on as William Julian, 12, flips off of a diving board June 18, 2021, at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex as Bryce Kahn, 12, watches from the second diving board. Due to a lifeguard shortage, the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex may have to close some of its features, including the diving boards and the water slide this summer.

 Missourian File Photo/Julia Hansen.

There may be fewer shouts of “Geronimo,” and “cowabunga” from the diving boards at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex this summer due to a critical shortage of lifeguards.  

Due to the shortage, city leaders are eyeing closing portions of the pool due to the staffing shortage. 