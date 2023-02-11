There may be fewer shouts of “Geronimo,” and “cowabunga” from the diving boards at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex this summer due to a critical shortage of lifeguards.
Due to the shortage, city leaders are eyeing closing portions of the pool due to the staffing shortage.
“This (shortage) is something that is happening in a lot of cities,” said Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker, who discussed the lifeguard shortage issue at Wednesday’s meeting of the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission.
“There has been a lifeguard shortage for five or eight years now. This year, pool management companies are pulling out all of the stops to try and find new lifeguards,” Dunker said. In hopes of coaxing more teens to apply as lifeguards, Midwest Pool Management, which is the company operating the aquatic center, is raising lifeguard pay to $15 per hour. Last summer they were paid $11 per hour.
Dunker said the shortage is likely due to a number of factors.
“It is certainly the combination of fewer kids wanting to work or being made to work during the summer by their parents. It is also the salary. It is tough for a teenager to say yes to a job that is going to pay $11 an hour when you know there is a job that would pay $15 an hour at McDonald’s or Target,” Dunker said. “Being a lifeguard just couldn’t compete with those jobs.”
The additional cost of salaries and other supplies is being passed from the pool management company to the city. Early estimates are that the city will owe the company an additional $33,000 for the management of the pool. The city is in the final year of a three-year contract with Midwest Pool Management. The annual contract was for $165,870 per year.
Dunker said he was aware of some cities in the St. Louis area who were facing increases of $60,000 or $90,000, depending on the size of their facility, the number of lifeguards needed and the hours that the facility would be in operation.
“Some pools are cutting hours, others are raising fees. Different cities are trying different things (to save money or reduce expenses),” Dunker said. Other cities are increasing the cost of swim lessons, pool parties and concession stand prices in hopes of saving money.
“If you raise (those fees or prices) too high then that is not going to help anything,” said Parks & Recreation Commissioner Tessie Steffens, who later said that the city has never viewed the pool as a “moneymaker.”
“We’ve never made money on the pool, because we see it as a service that we provide to the citizens of Washington,” Steffens said. “There would be years that we would lose hundreds of thousands of dollars on the pool. It happens, but we don’t make money off of the pool.”
According to city documents, the city has lost $125,000 on average for each pool season since 2015. The closest that the pool came to breaking even was in 2021, which was the year the new aquatic center opened. That year, the pool recorded $194,394 in gross revenue, but still had a deficit of $45,364.
Steffens and other members of the commission discussed a number of cost-saving measures in hopes of reducing the $33,000 additional bill that the city is expected to receive. Following in the steps of other city-owned pools, the commission discussed increasing the cost of swim lessons, pool party rentals and other special events, and raising concession stand prices.
The commission also discussed closing the pool a day a week. Last year, the pool was open daily from Memorial Day Weekend through Aug. 19.
Dunker said he knew that city officials do not want to raise admission rates or to close the pool to the public. Neither did members of the parks commission.
“Before we close it a day, I think it would be better for the community if we were to close off an area of the pool,” Steffens said. Ultimately, the commission unanimously recommended the council consider closing portions of the pool, such as the diving board or slide area to swimmers on a daily basis during certain hours of the week.
These closures would reduce the number of lifeguards needed by four, according to officials.
After the meeting, Dunker stressed that no decision has been made.
“We are going to be finalizing the numbers over the next couple of weeks,” Dunker said.
It is not just the pool that is experiencing a worker shortage. Dunker said the department’s day camp, Camp Washington, has had to cap its registration at 50 participants due to a shortage of camp counselors.
“Right now, we don’t have the staff to take any more campers,” Dunker said. The reduced registration for Camp Washington is already full. Typically, the camp has 80 or 90 kids.
If they could hire up to 12 counselors, then Dunker said the registration cap would be lifted. Right now, they only have seven counselors hired.
Camp Washington Counselors are paid $12 an hour, work 40 hours per week, and do not work any nights or weekends, said Recreation Coordinator Robin Peirick.
“It is a great job if they are thinking about going into teaching, because it gives them a chance to work with younger kids,” Peirick said. Those interested in applying to be a counselor must be at least 16 years old and are not required to be a Washington resident, but Peirick said it does help if they previously attended Camp Washington.