Four generations of Jacob Lierman’s family have attended St. Ignatius of Loyola School. Lierman is now a senior at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, but since leaving the preschool through eighth-grade program, he has spent his afternoons giving back to it.
For his work, the 18-year-old has received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Model of Justice Award.
On Jan. 17, Lierman will be one of 29 Archdiocese of St. Louis students honored in a reception at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis.
The MLK Model of Justice Award recognizes students within St. Louis-area Catholic schools who demonstrated outstanding commitment to improving equality. Lierman won for his focus on improving educational equality.
“If I can lend a hand and be someone who steps up to help, especially with the academic or tutoring side of things, I’m all for it,” he said.
At St. Ignatius, Lierman helps with the speech team and theater club, tutors math, is the secretary for the Home and School Committee, volunteers as a librarian and runs the school’s social media. He is the school’s unofficial “parish historian,” he said, because he tracks old photos and publishes them on Throwback Thursday.
“The fact that he is interested in his studies and is interested in extracurricular activities, it is great,” said Arlesa Leopold, St. Ignatius principal, math teacher and science teacher. “But also the fact that he’s willing to help out and to volunteer and give his time and his person to help the students in the school, I think it’s wonderful.”
Lierman also is active at Borgia, where he is involved with student council, National Honor Society, spirit leaders and student advancement corps. He has been a leader of several retreats, according to the nomination letter written by Borgia Principal Pam Tholen.
“Jacob has most certainly dedicated himself into selflessly helping his fellow person,” she wrote when recommending him for the award. “He has worked to ensure that so many groups have access to important programs, despite being small, in the country, or some other factor that might otherwise eliminate them from a service.”
When discussing his work, Lierman expressed a humble appreciation for the parish community and his long line of familial ties to it. He said he wants to help the next generation of students grow academically, pure and simple.
“I guess with the school, you know, ultimately their social media doesn’t matter,” he said. “The parish historian stuff doesn’t matter. The pictures don’t matter. It’s all about the students.”
As he prepares to graduate this year, Lierman is in the process of deciding which of four Missouri colleges to attend: Rockhurst, Truman State, Webster or Fontbonne universities.
Wherever he goes, he plans to study education, so he can return to the classroom setting once again, only this time as an elementary school teacher.
“I love working with the first- through sixth-grade level of students just because that’s where they’re really blossoming in their learning, at that age,” he said. “I think it would be one of the best experiences in life to witness that and help them along their academic journey.”