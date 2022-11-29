Washington Public Library
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

After a brief discussion, five members of the Washington Library Board of Trustees opted Monday not to support or oppose Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposal that would cut state funding to any of the state’s 160 public libraries that have materials that do not adhere to state-imposed guidelines regarding the age-appropriateness of certain literature. 

“I wouldn’t say that they support (the proposed rule), based on the comments that the board members made during the meetings. ... They’ve simply decided to not comment on it at this time,” Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell told The Missourian after the meeting. 