After a brief discussion, five members of the Washington Library Board of Trustees opted Monday not to support or oppose Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s proposal that would cut state funding to any of the state’s 160 public libraries that have materials that do not adhere to state-imposed guidelines regarding the age-appropriateness of certain literature.
“I wouldn’t say that they support (the proposed rule), based on the comments that the board members made during the meetings. ... They’ve simply decided to not comment on it at this time,” Washington Public Library Director Nelson Appell told The Missourian after the meeting.
This decision comes less than two weeks after the Scenic Regional Library Board of Trustees signed onto a resolution opposing Ashcroft’s proposal. The resolution was originally penned by the Missouri Public Libraries Association, which has described the proposed rule as “an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that the libraries serve.”
“I don’t think we are out of step with Scenic Regional. I think, just like they are, we have some concerns about this proposal,” Appell said. “Again, I wouldn’t read into this decision that we are supportive of what the Secretary of State is doing.”
Appell said since news of Ashcroft’s proposal broke earlier this month, the library has received many phone calls from patrons who were concerned.
“For the most part, it has been business as usual around here,” Appell said. “But the first week after the story appeared in The Missourian, we did hear from a lot of library patrons who were concerned, who didn’t see the need for the rule. Most of them were definitely opposed to it.”
As the debate continues across Missouri over Ashcroft’s proposal, Appell said in Washington, many of the library’s existing policies already align with what Ashcroft is proposing.
“We are basically following this already,” he said. Appell said he was unsure why the state-imposed rules were necessary. For example, the library’s staff already separates book titles based on the age level of readers and the reading level of readers. The library also has written policies about how books can be reviewed, or how books are vetted prior to being added to the collection. Those policies are available to the public at the library.
“I don’t have a single book title that he has found to be controversial. I don’t have a single subject area that he thinks needs to be revisited. I still don’t know why or where this is all coming from,” Appell told The Missourian after the meeting. He said librarians throughout the state are still working with Ashcroft’s office to rework certain portions of the proposal during a 30-day long public comment period. The earliest the rule change could take effect is next spring, according to officials with the Secretary of State’s office.
Appell said he was unsure if he would call Ashcroft himself.
“If I call him, I will be asking him for clarification on what he means by some of this,” said Appell, who described many of the proposals as “being vague.”
“There is some question here on the ‘no funds received shall be used to purchase or acquire materials in any form that appeals to the prurient interest of a minor.’ That is a pretty high bar to clear,” Appell said. He said it is unclear if romance novels, particularly the cover of a romance novel, would violate this rule.
“If a child wanders through the adult section, are we responsible if they see someone reading a romance novel? Or if they pull it off of the shelf and see it?” Appell asked. “How in the world could we stop that from happening?”
Appell said how the proposed rules would impact electronic collections is also “a pretty gray area.”
“We share more than 3.5 million materials statewide (through the electronic collection),” Appell said. “What we do today with our electronic system is amazing compared to what we did when I started 10 years ago. We’ve seen more and more people using the electronic collection.”
The only member of the public to attend the meeting was Robert Ulrich. He spoke in favor of Ashcroft’s proposal, equating existing policies as allowing “the fox to guard the hen house.” He also described the leadership of library associations as being “avowed Marxists.”
“You people get to write the rules, and if you break the rules then the state can deny the funds if you don’t follow your own rules,” Ulrich said. Appell previously said the library received $11,000 in state funding this year. The amount the library receives varies from year-to-year.
In the meeting, Appell countered Ulrich’s contention by insisting that the judgment of the city’s professional librarians, who have undergone years of training and education, is sound. Appell said during his tenure he has received complaints about some books, but has never had a book be formally challenged.
Former library director Carolyn Witt, who now serves on the board of trustees, said libraries always strive to “reflect the community” in terms of policy but also in terms of what is offered in the library’s collection.
“We don’t push the envelope,” Witt said. In addition to Witt, the other trustees in attendance for the meeting were Doug Holdmeyer, Katie Schonaerts, Barbara Volmert, and Susan Wehmueller. Those trustees not in attendance at the meeting were Leanne Gisburn, Lynn Hart, Diane Lick, Third Ward Councilman Chad Briggs, and Fourth Ward Councilman Mike Coulter. Briggs and Coulter are the City Council’s representatives to the library board.
“The strength of our library is that it is locally run by the city,” Volmert said. “I think that is the biggest thing that I love about this library is that we are not part of Scenic Regional. We are not absorbed by St. Louis County. We have local control here already, because this is a locally-run library.”
Volmert also vocalized her support for the librarians.
“I’ve always felt comfortable bringing my kids to the children’s section of the library and I’ve always thought the librarians do an excellent job in being a resource,” Volmert said.