Several dozen people gathered earlier this month at the Washington Public Library for the latest installment of the Friends of the Washington Public Library Speaker Series.
Dr. Richard Steckel drew on his experience in the aviation field to put together a presentation in the style of a National Transportation Safety Board investigation to examine factors that may have contributed to Amelia Earhart’s disappearance in 1937.
Steckel holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation from San Jose State University, a master’s degree in aviation safety from the University of Central Missouri and a doctorate in aviation from St. Louis University. He has logged over 4,000 hours as a commercial pilot and flight instructor and spent 24 years at Boeing as a quality engineer and five years at the Center for Aviation Safety and Research at SLU.
Steckel started his presentation examining Earhart’s equipment, including her Lockheed Model 10-E Electra and various radio and navigation systems. He detailed how, in the interest of saving weight, several navigation and radio components were left at home for the journey.
Earhart’s technical skills also were called into question. Steckel described several crashes while Earthart was piloting leading up to 1937, and he said she had only an hour and a half to train on her complicated radio and navigation equipment before embarking on the doomed circumnavigation journey.
The kind of fatigue Earhart would have felt, Steckel said, is something that hasn’t really been considered until recently when investigating the flight. At the time, mechanical error was far more important to investigators than any of the pilot’s shortcomings. After 32 days and some 22,000 miles worth of leapfrogging eastward across the globe, Steckel said any pilot would experience incredible fatigue, including memory and concentration problems, heading into one of the final and most dangerous flights of the journey over the Pacific Ocean.
Fatigue was likely one of the main causes of Earhart’s disappearance, Steckel said, and he listed several other potential contributing factors, but this far removed, he said, we might never know the exact cause of her disappearance.
Steckel stopped short of guessing what happened to Earhart, even when an audience member asked him: “Being aware and appreciative of your scientific and logical approach, we all want to know, as an expert, what do you think happened?”
“I have no idea,” Steckel answered. “You know? Until we get more evidence.”
The next Friends of the Washington Public Library Speaker Series event has not been scheduled.