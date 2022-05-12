The Washington Public Library recently announced its spring/summer author lineup for its speakers series.
May 17 at 6:30 p.m., Don Corrigan, will talk about his book, “American Roadkill: The Animal Victims of Our Busy Highways.” The book covers the carnage that lies along our roads, an issue that scientists, animal rights activists, writers, roadkill artists, ethicists and lyricists have been increasingly sounding the alarm on, according to the book.
On May 19 at 6:30 p.m., Patrick Murphy will speak about his book, “The Irish in St. Louis,” which takes readers into “the rough and tumble neighborhoods of 19th century Kerry Patch and Dogtown” where immigrants tried to make a life in a country that was rather hostile to them, according to the online book description.
On June 5 at 2 p.m., novelist Ann Hazelwood, who wrote “Quilted Cherries,” the fourth iteration in her Door County Quilts series will speak at the library.
On June 16 at 6:30 p.m., sports journalist Ron Jacober and baseball historian Bob Tiemann will talk about their book “‘64 Cardinals,” which outlines what the authors say was one of the most exciting seasons in baseball history.
On June 24 at 7:30 p.m., novelist Wiley Cash, who wrote “When Ghosts Come Home,” a murder mystery that won the SIBA Southern Prize for Fiction, will visit.
On July 26 at 6:30 p.m., Hannibal native Dea Hoover will talk about her book “Hannibal: A Walk Through History,” which serves as an ode to her hometown, which she shares with legendary author Samuel Clemens, also known as Mark Twain.
On Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m., Dan Burkhardt, author of “Trailblazers, will discuss his book.
The events, held in conjunction with Neighborhoods Reads bookstore, will be held in the library’s meeting room.